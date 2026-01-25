Seahawks vs. Rams: 4 Key Matchups That May Decide NFC Championship

This NFC Championship game between the No. 1 seed Seattle Seahawks and the No. 5 Los Angeles Rams is set to be one of the biggest matchups of the season. The two regular-season games between the two teams have been decided by a total of three points.

Each matchup is going to be measured every play, as it could go either way. In Week 11, the Rams’ defense forced Seahawks quarterback Sam Bradford to throw four interceptions while the defense played lights out. In Week 16, Darnold and the Seahawks' offense needed to carry the weight of the Seahawks' defense after a bad game. The Seahawks need to excel in four matchups in order to advance to Super Bowl LX.

Sam Darnold vs. Rams’ dime defense

Darnold is the key to the game for both the Seahawks and the Rams. If the Seahawks can keep Darnold focused, he can deliver the ball to great windows for his pass-catchers to not only make plays but also get more yards after the catch. The Rams get the lead if they get Darnold to overthink and force him to throw into bad coverages.

Darnold has thrown six interceptions in the two regular-season games versus the Rams this season. Outside of the interceptions, Darnold has been efficient, completing 65.4% of his passes for an average of 274.5 yards. Darnold has been incredibly proficient with the ball when given time to throw and not psyching himself out with multiple coverage defenders on the field. If the Rams can't get Darnold to turn the ball over, then that takes away from one of their big keys.

Seahawks’ pass rush vs. Rams’ offensive line

It is no secret that the Seahawks have one of the most aggressive and talented pass rushes in the league. The Seahawks have accounted for 47 sacks as a team, with four players having six or more sacks.

While the defense is full of tenacious defenders, the Seahawks haven't sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford since 2023. A lot of it comes from the short passing game, but a lot comes from the good blocking of the Rams' offensive line.

The Rams' offensive line gave up only 23 sacks in the regular season, tied for the fewest in the league. Stafford, however, has been sacked five times in the two playoff games, including four in the 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round.

If there is a time for the Seahawks' pass rush, led by defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams and edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, it would be for a chance to get into Super Bowl LX.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) defends during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kenneth Walker III vs. Kyren Williams

While Darnold and Stafford are going to be the key factors of the game, this matchup is going to be a fight for every yard. The Seahawks and Rams' running games will be huge factors.

Through the two playoff games, Williams has rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns (both against the Bears) on 34 carries. He has averaged 4.2 yards per run against defenses that are either average or below in team defenses.

Walker and the Seahawks' running offense have been on fire through the last four games, including the 41-6 home win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Walker has rushed for 364 yards and four touchdowns on 61 carries for an average of 6.0 yards per run.

Rashid Shaheed vs. Rams’ defense/special team

One of the final keys of the game is Seahawks wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed and how efficient on offense and special teams. His 58-yard punt return in the middle of the fourth quarter gave the Seahawks a spark to complete the comeback. It was also one of the biggest reasons why the Rams fired their special teams coordinator following the game.

Shaheed also made some critical first downs as a receiver in the game. He also made a key running play against the 49ers last week. If the Seahawks find unique ways to utilize Shaheed, it could be a mentally demoralizing play again.

