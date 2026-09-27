George Holani Injury Update: Latest News on Seahawks Running Back

It’s been an injury-laden game for both sides today in Washington. The Seattle Seahawks have mostly come out unscathed, as Nick Emmanwori returned from his hamstring injury in short order in the first half. But now, their backfield has lost a player, as George Holani was seen jogging to the locker room in the fourth quarter.

Not Much Information

There hasn’t yet been any indication of what the injury might be, but as of right now it looks like George may be unavailable for any end-of-game or overtime drives, as Seattle looks to stave off a spirited upset attempt from the Commanders. This would be a blow to the offense, as Holani is probably the best third down back for the Seahawks and they need a late score.

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) runs with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This came on the heels of Jadarian Price fumbling in the first quarter and was subsequently benched for most of the rest of the first half. He’s since returned to the game and made some good plays, but now the team will probably have to lean on him in their attempt to tie or win the game late. Emanuel Wilson might also get some work over the next few minutes.

Holani's Value

George Holani isn't the best running game this team has to play right now, which is pretty clear from watching him play. But he does provide veteran moxy at two key skills. He's a quality pass protector, and he can also catch out of the backfield. Those things would be nice to have right now, as the Seahawks try to stage a late comeback to tie or win.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) runs during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the issue is now largely moot, as Sam Darnold has just thrown a very ill-advised pick six to Washington, effectively ending the game. With less than four minutes to go and Seattle down two scores, they're going to need a miracle to pull this one off. As of now, the team has still not said anything about Holani's status, so it seems like there's not much known.

Seattle will presumably try to complete a miraculous comeback without him, but with Price now fumbling twice in two games and Wilson showing he doesn't have the speed to run the outside zone the team offense likes, Holani will be needed back soon.

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