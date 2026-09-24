Seahawks Get Good Injury News, Sam Darnold, Ernest Jones, Many More

The Thursday injury reports have been released by both the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. Both teams had concerns and issues they wanted to see resolved by today, but only one team really got what they were hoping for overall. So who’s looking ready to roll for Sunday’s game, and who’s looking for the hospital bed?

Seahawks Getting Mostly Good Signs

It was a pivotal day for several Seahawks, and most of them went the right way. On top of Nick Emmanwori (knee) maintaining his full participant status, we saw Sam Darnold (glute), George Holani (knee), Ernest Jones (neck), Cooper Kupp (back), and Brady Russell (chest) all progress from limited on Wednesday to full go today. A great sign for all.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) in the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m not entirely convinced Darnold plays on Sunday yet, but things are definitely trending that way. Brandon Pili (concussion) was able to get some practice reps in as well, although I still doubt he’ll suit up on Sunday. Jadarian Price (chest) remained limited, indicating that he’ll be able to go but may not be able to take on an expected workload.

The bad news was Ty Okada (hamstring) missing yet another practice, indicating that he’s out this weekend and could continue to miss games for some time. Which wouldn’t be a particularly big deal if not for Julian Love (calf) joining the party with a DNP out of nowhere. So it’s possible both starting safeties are unavailable against the Commanders. It can’t all be good.

Commanders Not Getting Enough Movement

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) makes a catch defended by Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (31). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But our problems pale in comparison to what the Commanders are dealing with. They needed a lot of good news fast after yesterday’s report. They got some. Kaytron Allen (hip), Tyler Owens (hamstring), and Jeremy Reaves (knee, elbow) went from limited to full, so they should be fine. Brandon Coleman (finger) and Drew Stevens (hand) were full again too.

Javon Kinlaw (back, shoulder) also managed to squeeze in some practice, so at least he’s moving forward. Otherwise? It’s rough. Dorance Armstrong (knee), Percy Butler (groin), Leo Chenal (chest), Jaylin Lane (groin), and Charles Omenihu (ankle) remained stuck at limited, so their availability is unclear. But the real hits are still coming.

Of course, Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Nick Cross (illness) remain out of practice, and both are already known to be unavailable this weekend. Frankie Luvu (groin) was still not practicing, and is believed to be out as well. Sam Cosmi (concussion, throat) still isn’t practicing and is clearly a longshot. Chigoziem Okonkwo (hamstring) was a DNP again too.

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) celebrates after getting a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Tale Of Two Injury Reports

It’s a fairly clear dichotomy here. One team is juggling a handful of minor injuries that seem to be getting better and just has a few issues in the safety room. The other is filled to the brim with major issues to stars, starters, role players, and backups. No level of the Commanders team is healthy right now. It’s clear, with one practice to go, who you’d rather be right now.

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