Seahawks Give Sam Darnold, Jadarian Price, Ty Okada Injury Updates, Plus More

The Seattle Seahawks have released their first injury report of the week, and many were awaiting this one with bated breath. There’s a lot of stuff going on with this team in terms of injuries, and today promised to be informative. So let’s take a look at what the Seahawks reported today, as well as the Washington Commanders.

Sam Darnold Has Some Motion, Ty Okada Does Not

First, let’s start with some easy ones. Zach Charbonnet (ACL) will not practice this week, per Macdonald, which indicates his return to the field will probably not be immediately after his IR stay expires. Nick Emmanwori (knee) was a full participant, indicating that his struggles to get past his surgery in the offseason are now over.

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the spotlight this week is on Sam Darnold (glute), who got in limited participation today, a very promising indicator. Plenty of time for things to change, but being able to practice at all today is very encouraging. We also got limited practice from George Holani (knee), Ernest Jones (neck), Cooper Kupp (back), Jadarian Price (chest), and Brady Russell (chest).

So other than Darnold, the two players who seem like they might be in some danger this week are Brandon Pili (concussion) and Ty Okada (hamstring), who both posted DNPs. I’d safely cross off Pili, since concussions usually always cost a player a game, and at this point Okada is probably better off moved to the mental backburner until we hear a real update.

Washington’s Laundry List Of Pain

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) leaps to avoid a tackle by Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) while running with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oh boy. The Commanders are rife with injuries right now. There are the ones that are headline news, like Jayden Daniels (elbow), or Nick Cross (illness). Both those players are already ruled out for this week anyway. But then you have a load of additional DNPs, like Sam Cosmi (concussion, throat), who seems like a longshot for Sunday’s game as well.

Javon Kinlaw (back, shoulder), Frankie Luvu (groin), and Chigoziem Okonkwo (hamstring) all sat today in Washington. That’s a very significant chunk of Commander starters on both sides of the ball that they either won’t have, probably won’t have, or may not have. It’s the last thing an 0-2 team needs right after they’ve already been banished to backup QB purgatory.

But it doesn’t stop. Kaytron Allen (hip), Dorance Armstrong (knee), Percy Butler (groin), Leo Chenal (chest), Jaylin Lane (groin), Charles Omenihu (ankle), Tyler Owens (hamstring) and Jeremy Reaves (knee, elbow) were partial participants today. They may be ready for gameday, but they’re not 100% right now, and some of these players are valuable.

Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) received medical on the field after an injury during play against Detroit Lions. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The closest thing Washington got to good news today was in the form of Brandon Coleman (finger), the starting left tackle in Laremy Tunsil’s absence, being a full participant. Drew Stevens (hand), the kicker, also got in all of his practice reps, although you wouldn’t think a hand injury would bother a kicker much either way. Tough times in Washington.

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