Why Mike Macdonald Compares Seahawks to Michael Jordan's Bulls

There's a difference between champions and dynasties, and the Seattle Seahawks are hoping that they turn into the latter.

While the Seahawks are not focused on the concept of winning multiple championships, that's the reality of what they are chasing in the upcoming season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald referenced Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, one of sports' all-time dynasties, in a meeting with his team early in training camp.

"Talking about the early (Chicago) Bulls teams, like the '91 team and how they got over the hump. The idea of (Michael) Jordan being the scoring champ for years before that, but still not getting over that hump of the (Detroit) Pistons. Him being selfless enough to dial it back a little bit and understand that 'We' gets the job done," Seahawks safety Julian Love said via Ari Horton of the team's website.

"When you start to play team ball that Phil Jackson incorporated, that's when you see the good stuff happening. The new little nugget he gave to us was that '12 as One' is real. The more we dive into and invest into each other, the more we'll receive out of this whole deal."

Seahawks Putting 'We' Over 'Me'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After watching last year's team come together, it was clear that the concept of building a team was prevalent within the Seahawks. Now they are looking to double down on that.

Playing as a team is probably more important in football than in any other major sport. There are 11 players on the field at one time and 53 players on a roster throughout the season. On top of that, there are over a dozen practice squad members and many coaches and assistants that form a group that is trying to achieve a common goal.

Simply put, there is no winning a Super Bowl if a team is not on the same page. The Seahawks are using training camp to align themselves and get them back on track where they were last season. Establishing the page they want to be on is the first step in their journey.

That's how the Bulls were able to become a dynasty, and it's how the Seahawks will be able to do so as well.

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