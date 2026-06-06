Has Connor O’Toole Developed Enough To Earn Roster Spot With Seahawks?

The Seattle Seahawks benefited from many different types of players from last season, including some who entered the year as undrafted free agents. Among them is middle linebacker Connor O'Toole, who was among the several undrafted rookies who found their way on the field for Seattle this past season. Although a good portion of the games he played in his rookie season last year were on special teams, it was still progress towards him developing into a capable player in the NFL. There is still much for him to learn and develop if he wants more of a chance this upcoming season.

From College to Second Year with Seahawks

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) makes a pass before getting tackled by Utah Utes defensive end Connor O'Toole (81) at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Seahawks found O’Toole, like several of the other undrafted rookies. He was one of the raw players who needed developmental training but possessed great physical attributes. O’Toole had three solid seasons as an edge rusher for the Utah Utes. In the last three seasons, O’Toole accumulated 94 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

He didn’t have the proper development after switching from wide receiver to be considered a solid draft pick. The Seahawks, however, decided to give him a shot to see how quickly he would train into a capable NFL defender. He finished the season with five total tackles and one fumble recovery in eight regular-season games played.

What O’Toole Provides to the Seahawks

O’Toole is a player who can be at the edge from a two-point stance or at outside linebacker at the second level of the defense. He presents some flash and speed to his pass rush thanks to his experience as a wide receiver. The Seahawks don’t exactly have the quickest pass rushers. The coaches have called for O’Toole to show their potential moving forward to show they deserve to be on an NFL roster, but they shouldn't be undervalued during the draft process.

Any Chance of O’Toole Making the 53-Man Roster?

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Connor O'Toole (57) celebrates recovering a fumble against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There aren’t many positions open, and the Seahawks have an idea of what their core of pass rushers will look like going into the season. O’Toole is going to have to beat out some players to get that third spot, which is a luxury position for the Seahawks if they choose. He is more unique than some of the other pass rushers on the team that could be one of the biggest benefits of why he might be a solid addition to the 53-man roster. In the end, however, O’Toole has untapped potential and could be useful, but he isn’t going to be a valuable playmaker if he harnesses his development and shows it on the field for Seattle’s Dark Side Defense.

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