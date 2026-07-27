Veteran Defenders Benefitting the Most During Seahawks Training Camp

There has been a lot to talk about in the first two practices of the Seattle Seahawks. You can find key storylines at every position group and, potentially, every player through the two practices.

One thing is certain, however, as multiple veteran defenders have been given opportunities to make their case either as starters or key role players sitions in these practices. If these veterans remain efficient in practices, they could be a great supporting cast for the regular season.

The Seahawks are filling out their secondary with a key player out

Aug 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety D'Anthony Bell (23) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle got some bad news heading into training camp with second-year slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori on the PUP list. This is the same ankle injury that limited him during preparation for Super Bowl LX. There is a chance that Emmawori could return soon, but there is also a chance that he won’t make it back until Week 1 of the season or later.

This opens up the opportunity for other players to make a statement in their place on the roster. The coaching staff is giving the veterans their best shot to compete for a key spot on the team. Star cornerback Devon Witherspoon has shifted from boundary to slot cornerback, where he spent the first two years of his career. Nehemiah Pritchett is the first man up at the cornerback position with the first-team unit. Through his first two years, Pritchett has played 27 games with one start.

The competition is tough for that third safety spot. While many thought that rookie Bud Clark would get the role, the Seahawks are giving veteran D’Anthony Bell the chance to be the main backup. Bell played 14 games, making two starts for the Seahawks last season before being put on waivers late in the season and being picked up by the Carolina Panthers.

He is very familiar with head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense and has experience in the league after developing him as a former undrafted player. The Seahawks are having the younger players like Clark push themselves to earn a their key contributing spot. Clark can make a statement by having a consistent training camp as a whole as opposed to just possessing talent with no NFL experience.

Stacked veteran defensive line shaping up

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili (95) celebrates following a safety against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, the Seahawks’ first defensive line consists of Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, Jarran Reed and DeMarcus Lawrence coming off the edge. The Seahawks are feeling confident in building a veteran group with Mike Morris, Rylie Mills, Bradon Pili and Dante Fowler Jr. coming off the edge. Pili has reportedly been impressive this training camp by consistently crashing into the backfield and making plays behind the line of scrimmage, according to Brian Nemhauser.

The Seahawks are valuing many veterans’ experience due to their time on the Seahawks’ roster and learning the system, or their years in the league with other teams. This is a defense that relies on the value of a high football IQ, aggressiveness and depth.

It isn’t enough for a defender to want to make a big play in the backfield; they have to read the opposing offense’s plays and determine where the play is going for them to make the big play. That is a key reason these older players are finding their way on the depth chart and winning.

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