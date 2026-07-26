Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #10 Ernest Jones IV

It is time for the Seattle Seahawks to get to work for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season with training camp. This is when the Seahawks get to know their team the best and identify what areas need more development. Seahawks star linebacker Ernest Jones IV is an unquestioned leader of the Dark Side Defense. He is going to be a player that the Seahawks will rely on to help the rest of the team get better. Jones is also one of the most underrated linebackers in the league.

Why Jones Could Be Ranked Higher?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackles New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best things that the Seahawks did in 2024 was let Jordyn Brooks walk and then trade for Jones early that season. This past season was his chance to show he could be a real leader and star for a dangerous Seahawks’ defense. The process led to him becoming a dynamic, aggressive, strong-minded leader.

In 15 games this past season, he accounted for 126 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and five interceptions, with one of them returned for a touchdown. Jones is an efficient and elite tackler as he can quickly read the opposing offenses.

He can also crash into the line of scrimmage and make open-field tackles. Jones doesn’t get recognized as a stellar pass-coverage defender in zone. His ability to stay alert is a key component of his numerous interceptions. Jones has a chance to be an All-Pro this upcoming season.

Why Jones Could Be Ranked Lower?​

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones greatly benefits from the Seahawks’ 4-2-5 defensive front. It is rare when he has to play more on the outside than at the mike linebacker. He isn’t great when it comes to man-coverage as he doesn’t possess the speed or the lateral quickness to keep up with his assigned pass-catcher. While his interception numbers are higher than most linebackers, it is mostly due to his play in zone-coverage.

Jones also has a difficult case of injury history. He had a minor knee injury that forced him to miss two games. He also had a chest injury leading up to Super Bowl LX, but he didn’t miss any games. The good news is that he doesn’t have a history of serious injuries, but he has suffered numerous smaller injuries. This could be an inconvenience at times if he were to miss a number of small games at random times.

Jones is a larger-sized linebacker, which means he isn’t as fast or explosive as other off-ball linebackers. He is capable of man-to-man coverage against bigger-bodied pass-catchers like tight ends, but against certain dynamic running backs and explosive wide receivers, he often struggles.

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