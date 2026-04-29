How a Position Change Could Impact Seahawks’ Rylie Mills

This offseason is a great chance for the stellar 2025 rookie class of the Seattle Seahawks to grow and develop. For young stars like guard Grey Zabel and nickel Nick Emmanwori, it is a chance to potentially turn into some of the league’s best players in their position after a year of starting experience. For other incoming second-year players, such as Rylie Mills, it presents an opportunity for him to develop into a consistent role player, especially after recovering from an ACL tear.

Rylie Mills Gets an Interesting Development

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks will make some changes to several players this offseason. Mills is quietly adjusting to a new change that could have a significant impact on his career moving forward. The Seahawks changed Mills’ position from defensive tackle to defensive end, according to the team’s official roster on their website.

Mills was drafted out of Notre Dame in the fifth round, where he played a mixture of three-technique defensive tackle and strongside defensive end. In his limited games for the Seahawks this past season after returning from injury, Mills was strictly a three-technique defensive tackle.

Mills played the final four games of the regular season at defensive tackle, where he accounted for three total tackles. He had a big impact during the Seahawks' postseason run, where he accounted for a sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. That sack came early in the second quarter of Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots when he was dragging an offensive lineman holding him and still brought down quarterback Drake Maye for a sack. That play made Mills a fan favorite based on what he could bring to the future.

Is Mills a Succession Plan for Leonard Williams?

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks could be planning for the succession of three-time Pro-Bowler Leonard Williams, who has contemplated retirement after winning the Super Bowl. Williams will be 32 years old in June and has plenty left in the tank for this Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. He is also entering the final year of his deal in Seattle. The Seahawks, however, might believe that Mills could be a great protege.

Like Mills, Williams has played a mixture of defensive end and the three-technique defensive tackle based on certain fronts. If the Seahawks need more elusive pass rushers on the edge, he plays the three-technique. If they need a more solid run support, Williams plays the strongside defensive end.

That could be the role that Mills is being adapted to this offseason, so he can be another potential flex player for the Seahawks. The more versatile a player is, the more they get on the field and make an impact. Mills could be on his way to validate his career and the already impressive 2025 Draft class.

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