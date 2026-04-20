John Schneider Says Seahawks 'Looking To Move Back' in NFL Draft

It’s a bit of an odd draft cycle for the Seattle Seahawks, who have just four picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Their first-round pick isn’t a prime selection, either, after winning Super Bowl LX.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed they will be looking to trade down from No. 32 overall when the draft rolls around on Thursday, April 23.

Even though it isn’t a top pick, any player drafted in the first round gives the team a fifth-year option on their initial contract. That can be a major help in getting that player extended down the line and preventing them from leaving in free agency.

“You’re blessed enough to win a Super Bowl, right?” Schneider explained during a pre-draft press conference on Monday, April 20. “And then, the fifth-year option right there. I mean, it’s no secret with us, guys — we have four picks, so we’ll be looking to move back.

“We tend to trade back … So, we do do that. It’s not like we don’t do that.”

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) react after a play during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In addition to the 32nd pick, the Seahawks also have picks Nos. 64 (second round), 96 (third round) and 188 (sixth round). If Schneider deals the 32nd pick, the Seahawks could potentially pick up multiple more picks between the second and fourth rounds.

As he alluded to, it’s something Schneider has frequently done in the past, especially in weaker draft classes. Seattle lost some key players in free agency, but hardly enough to threaten their status as one of the best teams in the league.

It will be interesting to see if trading back ends up putting the chances of landing running back Jadarian Price in jeopardy — one of the most heavily rumored prospects on the Seahawks’ draft board.

Price might not even be a target for the Seahawks. All pre-draft conjecture is speculation based on potential fits, and Price is only being projected there due to Kenneth Walker III’s departure to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks had 11 picks in the 2025 draft, and it helped them win a Super Bowl. Rookies like Grey Zabel (first round), Nick Emmanwori (second round) and Tory Horton (fifth round) were all instant contributors for the team in a championship season.

That gives Schneider more incentive to reload with more picks instead of one premium one. And even if it’s pick No. 32, teams will be willing to pay for that fifth-year option.

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