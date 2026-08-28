How to Watch Seahawks' Preseason Finale at Chiefs (Start Time, Channel, Players to Watch)

The Seattle Seahawks are set to wrap up a busy preseason period with one final game. The Seahawks look to avoid losing all of their preseason matchups this Friday night as they go on the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Getting the win isn’t the important part of the preseason; it’s all about player development for many players, especially the young and inexperienced ones who could have a role with the team this upcoming 2026 regular season. This will be the last chance for some of the bottom half of the roster players as they battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said that the Seahawks won’t play for the Seahawks, which means this is all about those players making a name for themselves. Players like wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr., who had a good performance in one of the previous two games, could use one more game to clinch a spot. Other players like quarterback Jalen Milroe need a redemption game.

Here is the information needed before the Seahawks take on the Chiefs on the road in the preseason finale, including some players to watch.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Chiefs preseason (8/28)

Location : Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri Date : Friday, August 28

: Friday, August 28 Time : 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM

: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM How to watch/listen : ESPN Unlimited, KING 5, KSHB

: ESPN Unlimited, KING 5, KSHB Play-by-Play : Ari Wolfe

: Ari Wolfe Analyst : Trent Green

: Trent Green Sideline Reporters: Kimmi Chex & Matt McMullen

Seahawk to Watch in Preseason Finale vs. Chiefs

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) breaks up the pass thrown to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first player that comes to mind in this matchup is third-string quarterback Jalen Milroe. His spot on the 53-man roster might not be in major danger, but he needs to show he can be a reliable quarterback after his second-half disaster in preseason Week 2 at the Tennessee Titans.

Milroe completed 6-of-11 of his passes for 52 yards, two interceptions and took two sacks. He needs to make more precise throws and make more assertive plays in the passing game against the Chiefs for the team to have any confidence in him.

Both Ricky White III and Cody White need rebounding games after struggling last week against the Titans. Ricky White only had two catches for 22 yards on three targets while Cody White caught one reception for eight yards and had a disastrous punt return, muffing the catch and leading to a turnover for the Titans.

With Jake Bobo out for the season and Tory Horton injured again, the Seahawks need one of them to step up. The Seahawks might look to the free agent market for a more reliable pass-catcher if neither plays well.

The entire secondary will be challenged in this game as the Seahawks need to see which role and young players can be trusted the most. Veterans Trevon Diggs and Nehemiah Pritchett are likely to play get better and develop more with the Seahawks’ defense. Rookie cornerback Michael Dansby could be a sneaky player to make the roster.

Veterans D’Anthony Bell, Maxen Hook and A.J. Finley need to be tested due to the uncertainty with Nick Emmanwori’s injury. Bell is more accustomed to playing nickel from a box linebacker as a primary run-stopper. Cornerback Andre Fuller is also a player to watch because of his versatility to play cornerback, safety and nickel.

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