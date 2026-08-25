3 Seahawks Trade Targets Ahead of Final Preseason Game

Soon, the Seattle Seahawks will have cut their roster nearly in half to create a 53-man roster for this upcoming NFL Season. There are several teams that are making interesting trades to improve their rosters.

The Seahawks could be monitoring some potential trades and could pull the trigger after a lot of unfortunate changes to their roster and some rough performances. Here are some players the Seahawks could be targeting before the final NFL preseason game.

Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns

Cedric Tillman catches the ball at the Browns OTA in Berea on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It might be time for the Seahawks to look for a reliable wide receiver outside of the big three in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks saw fan-favorite Jake Bobo go down with a season-ending ACL tear during the joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks haven’t had second-year Tory Horton practicing for several practices now as head coach Mike Macdonald says he’ll be out with an undisclosed injury for “a period of time.” It is starting to get frustrating to see Horton go down with another injury without much explanation. The Seahawks can’t rely on Horton to stay healthy for the No. 4 receiver role.

The Seahawks might be interested in one of the Cleveland Browns’ wide receivers available via trade. Cedric Tillman is young and is in the final year of his rookie deal. Seattle could utilize him in a more successful and less chaotic offense.

Tillman has caught 50 receptions for 609 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games in the last two seasons. His solid frame, efficiency in contested catches and great abilities as a run-blocker should make Tillman a real trade for the Seahawks at the price of a late fifth or sixth-round pick.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

The Seahawks should make a move for a legitimate No. 3 quarterback after an incredibly disappointing performance from second-year dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe. He showed he can’t be a proper emergency quarterback if Sam Darnold and Drew Lock go down with injuries. If Milroe steps on the field, the Seahawks’ offense becomes limited to the rushing game.

The Seahawks could get a legitimate third-string quarterback who could be a real threat in the passing game. Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles got Andy Dalton during the offseason, he has been trending towards the backup spot behind Jalen Hurts. McKee has experience on the field and could be an option for the future backup quarterback spot if Drew Lock wants to try and be a starter one more time after this season.

Kayvon Thibodaux, New York Giants

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thibodaux being on the trade block was a real topic before and during the 2026 NFL Draft. Several teams reportedly reached out to the New York Giants, but their trade value was way too high for teams to make the move. With Brian Burns and Abdul Carter projected as the top two pass rushers for the Giants, Thibodeaux is wasting away as a backup behind young players.

If the Seahawks can lower the trade value of Thibodeaux, he would be a great immediate new addition to the team. He gets a new environment and will learn more from veteran defensive leaders, including pass rushers Uchenna Nwosu and DeMarcus Lawrence. Finally, he gets a head start on a new potential contract with a team that wants to develop and respect him.

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