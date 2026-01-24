Anthony Bradford Comments on Seahawks Fans' Criticism: 'I See Everything'
With one win to go before they reach the Super Bowl, there aren't a hell of a lot of weaknesses to be found on the Seattle Seahawks' roster.
If there is one area that needs to be glowed up for next season, it's Seattle's interior offensive line. Rookie left guard Grey Zabel has had an exceptional first year in the NFL, giving the franchise a foundation to build on inside that they haven't had in decades.
The center and right guard spots are still pretty problematic, though. While Jalen Sundell is relatively new to the scene, the fanbase's frustration with starting right guard Anthony Bradford is nothing new. Since joining the starting lineup as a rookie, Bradford has consistently been one of the Seahawks' lowest graded players, re-surfacing time and time again as a liability for their offense.
Bradford did show some improvement down the stretch, but this is the third straight year that he's finished with the lowest PFF grade for any starter on Seattle's offense.
Any given Sunday you can find a whole series of mean tweets from Seahawks fans regarding Bradford's play - and as it turns out he reads all of them. Here's what Bradford had to say about dealing with the critcism on Seattle Sports radio.
While he claims most of them are funny, one can't help but feel a little bad for Bradford - who's paid well but still has to play a thankless position in an exceedingly complex and dangerous sport in front of millions of people every week. Most people - even extremely talented and dedicated athletes - can't handle all the pressure that goes with the job.
Here's just a small sample of the kind of thing Bradford will see when he logs onto Twitter, which we will continue calling Twitter until someone offers us an obscene amount of money to do otherwise.
There are dozens more, some of which are too mean for us to even share - but you get the idea. Now imagine seeing these same tweets only they're about you and your supposed inability to do your job. Tough scene, indeed.
Bradford probably doesn't deserve the level of vitriol he gets. However, the hard fact is the NFL is a results-oriented business and Bradford is going to have to have a brilliant 2026 season if the Seahawks are going to give him a second contract - or at least demonstrate a dramatic improvement in pass protection.
Whether they believe Bradford can do it or not, the front office would be wise to cultivate more options at this spot this coming offseason.
