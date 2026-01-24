Anthony Bradford Comments on Seahawks Fans' Criticism: 'I See Everything'

With one win to go before they reach the Super Bowl, there aren't a hell of a lot of weaknesses to be found on the Seattle Seahawks' roster.

If there is one area that needs to be glowed up for next season, it's Seattle's interior offensive line. Rookie left guard Grey Zabel has had an exceptional first year in the NFL, giving the franchise a foundation to build on inside that they haven't had in decades.

The center and right guard spots are still pretty problematic, though. While Jalen Sundell is relatively new to the scene, the fanbase's frustration with starting right guard Anthony Bradford is nothing new. Since joining the starting lineup as a rookie, Bradford has consistently been one of the Seahawks' lowest graded players, re-surfacing time and time again as a liability for their offense.

Bradford did show some improvement down the stretch, but this is the third straight year that he's finished with the lowest PFF grade for any starter on Seattle's offense.

Any given Sunday you can find a whole series of mean tweets from Seahawks fans regarding Bradford's play - and as it turns out he reads all of them. Here's what Bradford had to say about dealing with the critcism on Seattle Sports radio.

"It's hard to take in because you get to wondering if people in the building are thinking the same thing."#Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford tells @WymanAndBob how he's dealt with some of the criticism he's faced this season. 👇



Full video 📺: https://t.co/o1evMkwLWz pic.twitter.com/DzgufYzjzP — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) January 24, 2026

While he claims most of them are funny, one can't help but feel a little bad for Bradford - who's paid well but still has to play a thankless position in an exceedingly complex and dangerous sport in front of millions of people every week. Most people - even extremely talented and dedicated athletes - can't handle all the pressure that goes with the job.

Here's just a small sample of the kind of thing Bradford will see when he logs onto Twitter, which we will continue calling Twitter until someone offers us an obscene amount of money to do otherwise.

HEARTBREAKING: #Seahawks offensive guard Anthony Bradford revealed to the team that he doesn’t have object permanence.



This is terrible



🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F8IJE5Sqqo — Gold Medal Mud Fisherman 🇵🇸 (@Rhadrheegho) November 20, 2025

Get Anthony Bradford the hell off the Seahawks. Why is he even there? #Seahawks — Papaw Duck 🦆🏆🔱 (@insomniac1970) December 19, 2025

I want Anthony Bradford off my football team — Earl Herts (@Thee_RealOG) December 19, 2025

Anthony Bradford get off my team pic.twitter.com/HKdmRpxGFn — Barnerban 🇲🇽 ☭ (@esteban_iggy) December 19, 2025

If Mike Macdonald takes the Seahawks to the Super Bowl with Anthony Bradford it’s a top 5 coaching season of all time — Hank (@Hanks_Burner69) January 18, 2026

Anthony Bradford is my least favorite player of all time. I’d rather put Pete Carroll at right guard he’d be 10x better — xz* 15-3 #BeatLAR again (@JSNBetter) December 19, 2025

Anthony Bradford doesn't deserve good things in life — Tev (@TevRebranded) January 18, 2026

Anthony Bradford is a terrorist — Ethan 🇪🇹 (@aytooye) December 19, 2025

Anthony Bradford is THE worst OL I’ve seen in this league.



-Zero effort

-Zero awareness

-Zero dawg in him.



We should be in the market for a guard before the deadline if we want to make a deep playoff push. pic.twitter.com/nknqaG4GWb — Derrick Shaw (@djshaw20) September 27, 2025

Anthony Bradford's contribution to the Seahawks 13-3 recordpic.twitter.com/JLXYFoUGi8 — Ⓣ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓐ︎ (@hawk_lovr) December 29, 2025

Mom fc let me open a gift and it’s a Anthony Bradford jersey pic.twitter.com/ZAujRHopPC — TjayySN (14-3)🏆 (@TjayySN) December 25, 2025

Anthony Bradford really stinks — D Nell (@AceRozaay) January 18, 2026

There are dozens more, some of which are too mean for us to even share - but you get the idea. Now imagine seeing these same tweets only they're about you and your supposed inability to do your job. Tough scene, indeed.

Bradford probably doesn't deserve the level of vitriol he gets. However, the hard fact is the NFL is a results-oriented business and Bradford is going to have to have a brilliant 2026 season if the Seahawks are going to give him a second contract - or at least demonstrate a dramatic improvement in pass protection.

Whether they believe Bradford can do it or not, the front office would be wise to cultivate more options at this spot this coming offseason.

