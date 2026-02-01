Insiders Say Raiders, Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak Working Out a Deal

The Seattle Seahawks haven't even gotten to the top of the mountain yet and they're already beginning to lose personnel to their competitors.

The news can't be made official until after the Super Bowl, but according to multiple reports from insiders at ESPN and NFL Network, Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak are working out a deal to make him their next head coach.

Source: After meeting Saturday with Las Vegas and Arizona, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak intends to try to work out a deal to become the next head coach of the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/KlFQiVlDy4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2026

Needless to say, losing Kubiak will be a significant blow to the Seahawks offense, which took a huge step forward in his one year as their play-caller.

Former Washington Huskies OC Ryan Grubb was supposed to be the big-time offensive mind to help balance out Mike Macdonald's defensive genius, but the results were extremely disappointing during his one year on the job.

In 2024, the Seahawks finished the regular season ranked 14th in yardage and 18th in points scored per game despite having a lot of talent on this side of the ball. Macdonald was clearly not happy, so he dismissed Grubb after the season ended.

With Kubiak in charge the Seahawks offense went in a radically different direction, going from a heavy shotgun, 13 personnel scheme to a more traditional under center, 12 personnel kind of scheme.

The changes immediately paid off, in addition to some big changes at quarterback and wide receiver. In 2025 Seattle improved to eighth in yards per game and third in scoring.

In Las Vegas Kubiak will have a couple of intriguing weapons to work with at running back with Ashton Jeanty and tight end with Brock Bowers. However, the rest of the cupboard is pretty bare. Kubiak will attempt to turn around a unit that finished the 2025 season ranked last in yards and last in scoring.

The first order of business will be finding a new starting quarterback to lead the Raiders' offense. Geno Smith had an awful season in 2025 - although Chip Kelly does deserve a good deal of the blame for his issues. Even though it will cost the Raiders $18.5 million in dead money, they are expected to release Smith.

The most-likely candidate to replace Geno will be Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who's the favorite to be picked by the Raiders at No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL draft - even though the system he's coming from is a pretty dramatic departure from what Kubiak runs.

We're grateful for the one year Kubiak put in with the Seahawks and wish him luck - because he's probably going to need it.

