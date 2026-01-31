Seahawks' Riq Woolen Only Player Fined During NFL's Conference Championship Games

Riq Woolen's untimely emotional outburst cost his team a possession and a touchdown. Fortunately it didn't cost the Seattle Seahawks a win in last week's NFC Championship Game.

It did, however, cost him a hefty hit to his wallet.

MORE: 49ers' Star Supports Seahawks' Riq Woolen After Bogus Taunting Penalty vs. Rams

The NFL revealed on Saturday that the talented-but-temperamental cornerback was the only player fined during last weekend's conference championship games. He was docked $17,398 for the "unsportsmanlike conduct" penalty drawn for his taunting of the Los Angeles Rams' sideline during the third quarter of the win that propelled the Seahawks into Super Bowl LX.

With Seattle leading 31-20 late in the third quarter, Woolen broke up a 3rd-and-12 pass. But as the Rams' offense ran off the field preparing for a punt, Woolen began chirping at receiver Puka Nacua, head coach Sean McVay or any other Ram that would listen. He was flagged for taunting, and on the next play the Rams soon threw a touchdown over Woolen to make the game interesting.

Woolen apologized on social media after the game for hurting the team's chances. No way around it, one of the bonehead penalties of the NFL season.

MORE: Seahawks Reveal Super Bowl Headquarters With Bad Juju

But while teammate Nick Emmanwori argued with Woolen on the sideline after the play, he got some surprising this week from linebacker Eric Kendricks of the rival San Francisco 49ers.

Against the fundamentally sound New England Patriots, Woolen and the Seahawks need to play a "clean" game next Sunday in Levi's Stadium.

Riq Woolen | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak not interested in one head coach job

Jeff Bezos + 3 other potential buyers for the Seattle Seahawks

Panthers assistant may save Seahawks from losing Klint Kubiak