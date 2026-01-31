Seahawks' Riq Woolen Only Player Fined During NFL's Conference Championship Games
Riq Woolen's untimely emotional outburst cost his team a possession and a touchdown. Fortunately it didn't cost the Seattle Seahawks a win in last week's NFC Championship Game.
It did, however, cost him a hefty hit to his wallet.
The NFL revealed on Saturday that the talented-but-temperamental cornerback was the only player fined during last weekend's conference championship games. He was docked $17,398 for the "unsportsmanlike conduct" penalty drawn for his taunting of the Los Angeles Rams' sideline during the third quarter of the win that propelled the Seahawks into Super Bowl LX.
With Seattle leading 31-20 late in the third quarter, Woolen broke up a 3rd-and-12 pass. But as the Rams' offense ran off the field preparing for a punt, Woolen began chirping at receiver Puka Nacua, head coach Sean McVay or any other Ram that would listen. He was flagged for taunting, and on the next play the Rams soon threw a touchdown over Woolen to make the game interesting.
Woolen apologized on social media after the game for hurting the team's chances. No way around it, one of the bonehead penalties of the NFL season.
But while teammate Nick Emmanwori argued with Woolen on the sideline after the play, he got some surprising this week from linebacker Eric Kendricks of the rival San Francisco 49ers.
Against the fundamentally sound New England Patriots, Woolen and the Seahawks need to play a "clean" game next Sunday in Levi's Stadium.
