Jalen Milroe Has Great Chance To Show Development in Year 2

There are many aspects that make the Seattle Seahawks a dangerous and talented team. Their ability to utilize players’ talents and turn them into dynamic multi-role players is their key. There are players on both sides of the ball who fit this description. Offensively, they took a chance on seeing what athletic quarterback Jalen Milroe could do, and he had a rough transition into the NFL. That doesn’t mean he can’t be better in the future and be an asset to the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning team.

From College to Second Year in the League

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during their final preseason game on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 20-7. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milroe became a key project for offensive-minded head coach Kalen DeBoer in Alabama's first year without legendary head coach Nick Saban. Milroe was a defined short-yardage passer, a talented and accurate deep-passer, and a freak as a runner. The biggest downside to his game was his consistency in the mid-range portion of the field. In his two years starting at Alabama, Milroe passed for 5,678 yards, 39 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65%. He also rushed for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns on 329 rushing attempts at the time.

Milroe was recognized during the 2025 NFL Draft process as a tough passer, a gifted athlete, but with raw passing progressions that needed to be defined. He would need time to develop in the NFL. That is why the Seahawks took a chance on Milroe in the third round, 92nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak decided to utilize Milroe during the regular season, but there were signs he wasn't ready. Milroe only had three carries in three different games for four yards. One of those carries was a crucial lost fumble that helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Seahawks at home in Week 5.

What are his Limitations?

Milroe is a great athlete, but his difference in skill level with the majority of college football players was much more significant than that of normal NFL players. It wasn’t enough for Milroe to be faster and more elusive than his opponents; he needed to be more mentally developed and have his mid-range passing touched up. Many of the problems were in his head in terms of timing, getting the ball out in perfect time for his pass-catchers, pocket presence, and his mechanics.

Milroe needed a season to grow as a passing quarterback on top of adjusting to life in the NFL. He has a full offseason with passing game coordinator and, now, quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz to work on these mechanics. Milroe also has good motivation with players above him on the depth chart in Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. He has more use of being on the roster than traded to another team for a late-round pick.

Room for Milroe to Grow?

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

There are many reasons for Milroe to grow as a more mentally mature player in terms of realizing his development in the league. He understood there were areas he needed to fix before he could be thrown in as a limited weapon for the Seahawks' offense. Milroe still has a lot of learning to do, but there is a much better chance he is a more defined passing quarterback than he was at the start of last season. If he is more capable and more developed, he could take that step and become the dynamic weapon he was drafted to be. Milroe was never drafted to be the eventual replacement to Darnold, but rather a weapon.

He could be the reason why the Seahawks can score in numerous ways. It helps that most of his support system from last season remains the same, with the exception of the offensive coordinator. The good news for Milroe is that new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is reportedly a run-zone and power-run genius. He could utilize Milroe on the ground, and he has the experience of getting his tight ends to be more available in short-to-mid-range passing plays. It is not likely that Milroe will overtake Lock for the backup quarterback position, but this offseason, especially with training camps and preseason games, Milroe can show how much he has developed as a passer.

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