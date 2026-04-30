Why There Is Hope for Jalen Milroe’s Future With the Seahawks

The 2026 NFL Draft remains one of the most talked-about topics around the league. It serves as a central point in a conversational piece, highlighting where teams believe they stand on their path towards the upcoming season. There are still many discussions about why certain teams made certain picks and what is happening with their current rosters. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was among those who jumped into the conversations with many NFL coaches and executives about the direction of all teams, including the Seattle Seahawks.

Hope for Jalen Milroe as a Seahawk

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during their final preseason game on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 20-7. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a lot of hype when the Seahawks drafted dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe out of Alabama in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Some media outlets believed he could be a valuable asset as a dynamic player, while others foolishly said he would be a starter at some point during the season.

Milroe didn't have a pass attempt this past season and rushed for four yards in three carries in three games played. After he lost a fumble in the 38-35 Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Milroe didn't step on the field for the rest of the season. He clearly needed more time to develop and get more accustomed to the NFL's lifestyle and flow of taking on more significantly talented players.

Milroe has been discussed in potential trades as he seemingly looks to have no future in Seattle. That isn’t stopping executives and coaches from around the league from talking about a potential bounce-back season for Milroe. Other teams are believing that Milroe could overcome a rough start to his career, so the Seahawks must give indications of their faith in Milroe.

What is Milroe’s Potential with the Seahawks

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Milroe won’t be a starter for the Seahawks anytime soon, especially with Sam Darnold proving he is a Super Bowl franchise quarterback. As of right now, Drew Lock is Darnold’s backup. The way Milroe can get on the field is to be available for the Seahawks to utilize more dynamic packages.

New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is likely to call more dynamic plays than Klint Kubiak, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Milroe could be a legitimate option to be an RPO threat for certain schemes, especially with new rookie running back Jadarian Price in the backfield. The Seahawks also have wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who had some explosive running plays late in the season.

There is hope for MIlroe to turn his career around and start seeing the field, but he has to be more consistent in the passing game. He has a stellar arm as he can launch the ball deep with incredible accuracy if given time. Milroe, however, needs to be more proficient in reading progressions in the mid-range area of the field. That is one of the few traits holding him back as a passer, and his ability to get on the field.

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