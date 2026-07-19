Drew Lock & Jalen Milroe in Seahawks Quarterback Competition

The Seattle Seahawks are at the beginning of their rookie training camp, but they are still preparing for a full training camp when the veterans arrive. There will be big position battles on both sides of the ball that will strengthen the reigning Super Bowl champs.

One of the position battles to watch out for during training camp is the backup quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe, according to NFL insider Ian Rapaport.

There was a lot of hype for Milroe to potentially beat out Sam Darnold for the starting job, but realists knew he needed time to process. Lock, on the other hand, has the experience with the Seahawks and as an NFL quarterback. Both Lock and Milroe have a lot to offer, but only one will be the winner of the competition, with some interesting results.

Why Lock Could Win the Backup Job

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lock easily has the most experience out of the two. He has played 41 regular-season games while starting 28 of them. During that time, he has thrown for 6,339 yards, 34 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

He played in five games last season while attempting three passes. There were times when Lock needed to mentally prepare for playing time, like when Darnold suffered an oblique injury, but he was never needed. Lock is entering the final year of a two-year, $5 million deal.

He has been a backup quarterback for two different stints, which included last year. He has been proficient at times in passing the ball deep down the field. His arm strength and accuracy from deep are among his best qualities. What makes him a favorite is his experience as a backup and as a starting quarterback.

If Darnold were to get injured in some way, Lock has the experience to lead a team. The Seahawks could trade Milroe to another team that needs a dynamic, gadget player.

Why Milroe Could Win the Backup Job

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Seahawks to have this quarterback competition, it means that Milroe developed enough this offseason to make a convincing case for a backup spot. Milroe has been seen working out with Darnold and some of the Seahawks’ core pass-catchers.

There is a good chance that new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury might try to utilize Milroe more this upcoming season in the run and passing game.

There have been times during OTAs and mini-camps that Milroe has generated positive moments while Lock has turned the ball over. Milroe has been an impressive passing quarterback at times while playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

There were times when his deep passing ability looked great, but he has had problems with mid-range accuracy and was never properly developed. After a few tough games last season, it was clear that Milroe needed to sit and be developed in practices and on the bench.

This season might be a real opportunity for the Seahawks to utilize his dual-threat playmaking abilities behind a new offensive coordinator who favors the run game. If Milroe has improved as an overall passer, then he gets a significant boost in stock for the backup quarterback spot.

Finally, if the Seahawks cut or trade Lock, then they would only have a $500,000 dead cap hit while saving $2.250 million this upcoming season.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter