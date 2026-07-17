Has Jaxon Smith-Njigba Earned the Respect of NFL Decision Makers?

Every off-season, ESPN does a fun article series where they poll various NFL executives, coaches, and scouts about who the best players in the league are at each position. We see different publications put together some version of that sort of content frequently, but this is the only one that asks the people who should actually know what’s up.

So far, the series has been a mix of showing a great deal of respect to the defending champions (Leonard Williams was listed as the top interior defensive lineman) and bizarre amounts of disrespect (Ernest Jones IV not even listed as an honorable mention for linebackers). But the thing I was most looking forward to is how they ruled on Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Establishing Tiers

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The ranking placed Ja’Marr Chase at the top spot, which makes plenty of sense after three straight seasons of 100+ receptions and the triple crown in 2024. Interestingly, Justin Jefferson came in second, telling us that these NFL shot-callers are happy to chalk up his disappointing 2025 season to poor quarterback play. Debatable, but reasonable.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed up next at three. Obviously, given he’s coming off a year where he led the league in receiving yards and won Offensive Player of the Year, some may wonder why he isn’t the top spot. Mostly, it’s because of not being a pure outside receiver, only having one year of production at an elite level, and not being as feared by opposing defenses.

However, the list pretty clearly established tiers, with Chase, Jefferson and JSN forming the top tier. They were the only three players to earn any first place votes, and also the only three players to at least appear on every submitted ballot. That clearly marks them as the best of the best, with guys like Puka, Amon-Ra, CeeDee, Pickens, and Nico Collins in tier two.

Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Cooper Kupp (10) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) wait for their next drill reps during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 21, 2025. | Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Can JSN Ascend Further?

So Smith-Njigba is tier one. But can he become number one next season? Some of the (very mild) critiques of him in the ranking involve this being his first season with elite numbers, so logically another season of that would help. But beyond that, I do wonder if his particular usage (lining up outside the numbers but not as a full-bore outside receiver) limits him.

The idea that he doesn’t strike fear into opposing defenses the way Chase and Jefferson do is interesting to me. I understand the perspective, given that opposing defenses spent much of the 2025 season stacking the box against the Seahawks to stop the run, in part because they didn’t view JSN as a defense-compromising threat, ceasing that only when Shaheed joined up.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) in the first quarter. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That being said, given the historic season JSN had, it sure seems like opposing teams were punished harshly for underestimating him, so I’m not sure how much that should be held against him. Assuming defenses give him more respect in 2026, I suppose you could call this a test of his abilities to produce under those high-pressure circumstances. We will be watching.

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