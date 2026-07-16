2025 Seahawks Most Valuable Player Rankings: #1

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be listing out my rankings for most valuable Seattle Seahawk player for the 2025 season, starting at #12 and counting down to #1.

Heavy Lays The Crown

2025 was a transitional season for the Seattle Seahawks at wide receiver. Two franchise legends departed that offseason, D.K. Metcalf traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tyler Lockett released before finding his way to the Tennessee Titans. Suddenly, the whole world was resting on the shoulders of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, after his breakout 2024.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The team did go out and sign Cooper Kupp, as well as draft Tory Horton, but there was no doubt that JSN would be asked to do a lot in his third season. And given that he was twenty-three years old and largely thought of as a slot receiver, that was a questionable proposition. He was certainly good, but could he be a true number one receiver? I wasn’t so sure.

Becoming The Best

As it turns out, he could. Not only did Jaxon Smith-Njigba become one of the most productive receivers in the league from the very first game of the season, he shattered multiple franchise receiving records and even made a play for some all-time NFL records. 119 receptions, 1,793 yards, and 10 touchdowns. There was no issue with being the primary target.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Maybe even more amazing than the raw production was the fact that he spent a vast majority of his snaps lined up outside the numbers. Traditionally a slot receiver, even in college, JSN bumped to the outside in 2025 in the absence of Lockett and Metcalf. Based on his play, you’d be justified in suspecting that he was always meant to play outside.

His efforts resulted in a pro bowl, a spot on the All-Pro First Team, and the Offensive Player of the Year award. He was the primary driver of a top ten offense, with nearly triple the production of any other receiver on the team. Throw in a dominant NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams, and you’ve got an all-time great season.

The Bottom Line

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

It’s hard to go into detail concerning JSN’s value to this team since it’s so obvious. The statistics are there, the flourishing under a massively increased role is there, the carrying of an entire aspect of the team is there, and showing up in the most important moment is there. Anyone who watched this team last season understands his greatness.

Wideout could easily have been a big weakness for the 2025 Seahawks after losing two starters in the offseason, and it most certainly would have been without a generational season from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Of all the great things that encompassed the 2025 season, JSN’s pure dominance will probably be the thing most remembered.

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