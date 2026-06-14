Jaxon Smith-Njigba Predicted to Make Strong Debut on NFL’s Top 100

Later this month, the countdown to the NFL’s Top 100 players for 2026 will begin. The No. 1 selection for 2025 was Philadelphia Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley. He was coming off a monster campaign in which he led the league in rushing yards (2,005) and total yards from scrimmage (2,283), reaching the end zone 15 times.

Saquon Barkley backwards hurdle



No further questions at this time https://t.co/ahPL3MBEvp pic.twitter.com/C5TNx4BfHf — Benchwarmer Sports (@bdubsports_) November 6, 2025

The former New York Giants’ standout added 499 yards rushing and five touchdowns during the Birds’ four-game postseason run. He was named to the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Philadelphia culminated the year with a convincing 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Now it’s worth noting that Barkley, entering his first year with the Eagles after six seasons with Big Blue, was the No. 86 player on the “NFL Top 100.” Talk about a meteoric rise?

Seahawks’ WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba may be ready to crack the NFL Top 100 list

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Football analyst Bucky Brooks of NFL.com listed seven players that he feels will make their first appearance on the 2026 version of this now-annual list. Right behind New England Patriots’ starting quarterback Drake Maye, who is at the No. 1 spot, is Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“The 2025 Offensive Player of the Year swiped the crown from Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase as the NFL’s WR1,” explained Brooks. “JSN led the league in receiving yards (1,793), while seamlessly transitioning from doing most of his work in the slot to playing outside for the vast majority of his third season.”

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba enjoyed a career year in 2025

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs the Titans in Week 12, 2025: 8/167/2 TDs 🔥pic.twitter.com/YixOHVXGhB — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) April 13, 2026

The 2023 first-round pick from Ohio State also totaled career highs in targets (163), receptions (119), and touchdown grabs (10). The former Buckeye averaged an impressive 15.1 yards per catch, and was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl.

“With the 6’0”, 197-pound pass catcher emerging as an unstoppable force as a playmaker,” added Brooks, “the Seahawks made him the highest-paid player at his position this offseason.”

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s numbers have improved each NFL season

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Similar to Barkley’s jump from the bottom 15 to the top spot, Brooks sees Smith-Njigba going from never being a member of the Top 100 to being ranked amongst the first 20 players. The three-year wideout has not missed a game in his brief career, and his numbers have increased steadily during his brief NFL career.

Here’s one statistic that will prove eye-opening for the 24-year-old Super Bowl LX champion. Including Seattle’s three-game 2025 postseason run, JSN totaled 136 catches for 1,992 yards and 12 touchdowns in 20 outings. In his first two NFL campaigns, which included a Pro Bowl season in 2024, Smith-Njigba rolled up 163 receptions for 1,758 yards and 10 TDs in 34 contests.

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