Why Kylie Kelce Think It’s ‘F—ed Up’ You’re Asking Her If She’s Pregnant Again

It’s been a busy summer for the Kelces, from home renovations to private weddings to, now, a very valid rant from Kylie on what she’s sick of hearing. And no, it doesn’t have anything to do with her new sister-in-law, Taylor Swift.

On the latest episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kylie Kelce clapped back at people speculating she was pregnant after she posted some pictures of her recent vacation in Paris on social media. The comments left under her photos were directed at Kylie and asked whether she was expecting baby No. 5 with her husband Jason. “Is it the dress or is that a little baby bump?” one comment read.

Kylie, per usual, was having absolutely none of it. She called it “f---ed up” for people to be commenting on women’s bodies and then delivered a fiery PSA for those who needed a reminder to be courteous and respectful.

“First of all, HELLLL no,” she said of the pregnancy rumors. “I have four children. Four. FOUR. ... I have so many kids that one’s getting forgotten along the way. Stop trying to get me to have more. Stop it. That’s between me, my husband and my motherf---ing uterus.

“Second of all, here’s the thing. When your body stretches out to accommodate growing a human being, it’s not necessarily going to go back to the way it was. I have organs and they go in there. That’s where they live their life, O.K.? Now, am I 100% pre-baby body? ‘Cause that’s never happening. And that’s O.K. because I have made four human beings. I can’t believe that we are still out here looking at someone in a dress that is not a fitted dress and saying, ‘That’s a baby bump.’

“... Even if, which I am not, even if I was with child, that is between me and my husband to decide when we would like to share that information. Why are you in the comments guessing off the shape of this dress?! ... Unless you tell me that you are pregnant, you say the words, ‘I have a baby in my belly,’ or you are cupping your belly, that’s your body. And it is existing. And I’m not going to form an opinion or a rumor about it.”

Kylie and Jason have been married since 2018 and share four daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley. She and Jason welcomed their youngest, Finnley, in March 2025 and posted several photos of her newborn on her Instagram account.

As a popular podcaster and a member of one of the most high-profile families in sports at the moment, Kylie has in the past drawn boundaries between her and her fans and laid down some basic privacy ground rules.

Back in June 2024, Kylie shared a TikTok video in which she similarly shut down pregnancy rumors and also revealed a personal story about going through a miscarriage years ago.

“I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic,” she said in the emotional video. “Really lights my fire. I had a miscarriage before Wyatt, I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat. And I had to have a DNA a few days later. So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly. And I think that we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting. Let the parents say it when they are good and ready.”

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