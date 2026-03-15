Seahawks Give Positive Update on Zach Charbonnet Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is recovering from his torn ACL that he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Charbonnet is entering his fourth NFL season with the Seahawks after becoming a second-round pick for the team back in 2023 out of UCLA. Seahawks general manager John Schneider appeared on his weekly radio show and had positive things to say about Charbonnet's recovery.

"If it was up to Charb (Zach Charbonnet), he probably would have just braced it up and played in the last two games. He's a true pro. He's so strong and his work ethic is outstanding. The surgery went very well and the outlook is good. I'm sure he's going to attack his rehab like anything else he does," Schneider said h/t Seahawks.com.

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet Progressing in Torn ACL Rehab

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Charbonnet's recovery will last all offseason long and take him into the 2026 season, where it's possible he may start the year on the sidelines. However, it appears the Seahawks are very confident that he will make a full recovery, given their activity on the running back market in free agency.

The Seahawks did not sign Kenneth Walker III, as he ended up joining the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $45 million contract. The only outside additions they made at the running back position came with Emanuel Wilson, who joins the team after playing the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson has just two starts in three seasons with the Packers, so there's reason to believe the team is confident that Charbonnet will return and get starter reps at some point during the season.

The Seahawks could go out and draft a running back to compete alongside Charbonnet, but it appears the team is willing to give him the lion's share of the snaps at running back this season if he continues to progress and stay healthy.

There is still a long way to go in Charbonnet's recovery, but Schneider and the front office know what they have in him and believe he will be just fine. That should dictate how the Seahawks are attacking the free agency market when it comes to running back.

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