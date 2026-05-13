Here Why Each Seahawks Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won't

The 2026 NFL Draft class could be another stellar class for the Seattle Seahawks after this upcoming season. The Seahawks started with only four picks and came away with six potentially impactful players. About four of those players have the talent and experience to start in Week 1 of the season, but realistically, only running back Jadarian Price could be the starter. Having only one rookie start when the season isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it might be an asset to have three talented rookies ready to take over.

Bud Clark - Safety

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) breaks up the pass to Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Seahawks made a big surprise in the second round (64th overall pick) with the addition of Clark. He is a dynamic and flexible athlete who has played multiple positions for TCU. The Seahawks’ defense is loaded and only saw strong safety Coby Bryant replaced by Ty Okada.

Clark is capable of starting there, but head coach Mike Macdonald might prefer to have him flexed around the defense and put into multiple positions depending on the scheme. This includes him playing safety, slot cornerback, boundary cornerback, and maybe even outside linebacker. His potential to play in numerous spots might be more useful than starting at one spot.

Julian Neal - Cornerback

Seattle believes it has found a replacement for Riq Woolen with a nearly carbon copy of him. The Seahawks drafted a cornerback in the third round (99th overall), which should give the indication that they trust Josh Jobe as the starting outside cornerback outside of Devon Witherspoon.

That doesn’t mean Neal isn't going to have an impact on the defense. He’ll have to beat out Nehemiah Pritchett and Noah Igbinoghene (who is likely both slot and boundary), but if Neal proves himself, he’ll earn the No. 3 spot. He will see the field early and often. The Seahawks love his physicality and man coverage skills, but he needs to work on zone coverage instincts and movements when making cuts.

Beau Stephens - Guard

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (OL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Macdonald has mentioned this offseason that he is a fan of right guard Anthony Bradford, but he might be one of the rare personnel that do. The front office traded their 2027 NFL Draft fourth-round pick to move up and get Stephens in the fifth round (148th overall). The front office wants to put pressure on Bradford to play better after being a liability for the good portion of the season.

Many Seahawks and media outlets are ready for Stephens to take that immediate jump as the starting right guard, but he needs time to develop. Stephens is a solid zone blocker with quick and efficient movement, but once he climbs to a defender, he doesn't maintain his mobility. Stephens possesses power, stability, and good movement, but he needs time combine them properly. If he is ready, Stephens will get his chance to take over as the starting right guard.

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