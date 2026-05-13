NFL Draft Grade: Where Seahawks Rank After Jadarian Price, Secondary Selections

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 season with the heaviest crown in sports: reigning Super Bowl champions.

However, Mike Macdonald and the front office didn’t spend the spring celebrating. Instead, they navigated a roster shakeup that forced their hand early in the draft and redefined the identity of their secondary.

NFL Draft On SI analyst Justin Melo graded the Seahawks' draft class and gave the team a "B-" for their efforts.

"The Seattle Seahawks pigeonholed themselves into going running back at No. 32 after letting Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency. Nonetheless, Jadarian Price should have an immediate impact for the Super Bowl defending champions," Melo wrote.

"Safety Bud Clark is a Mike Macdonald-approved player with terrific versatility. The Seahawks also took three cornerbacks. Julian Neal is long and physical, and Toledo's Andre Fuller was underrated throughout the pre-draft process."

The Jadarian Price Era Begins

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seattle’s draft strategy became a game of necessity the moment they let star playmaker Kenneth Walker III walk in free agency. By failing to secure a veteran replacement, the Seahawks had to go back to the running back position at No. 32.

While drafting for need creates risks, selecting Jadarian Price looks like a wise decision. Price brings an explosive, downhill running style that mirrors the physical identity of the Seahawks demand. Expect Price to have an immediate impact as the offense's top rusher, keeping the chains moving as the team transitions away from the Walker era.

Versatility and Length

While the first round addressed the offense, the remainder of the draft focused on reinforcing a defense that propelled them to a title. Macdonald continues to hunt for players who defy traditional position labels.

TCU safety Bud Clark, the team's second-round selection, appears to be a true Macdonald-esque player. Clark provides the versatility to play deep center field or drop into the box, giving the coaching staff the flexibility to disguise coverages at an elite level.

The Seahawks also took three cornerbacks in this class, signaling a commitment to depth in the secondary. Julian Neal is a long, physical specimen who fits the prototype for a press-man corner.

Andre Fuller, a seventh-round pick out of Toledo, profiles as the steal of the draft. Fuller remained underrated throughout the pre-draft process, but his tape shows someone capable of playing inside or outside.

The Bottom Line

By pairing an immediate-impact runner like Price with a wave of versatile, physical defensive backs, Seattle has turned a potential free-agency disaster into a blueprint for a sustained dynasty.

These moves won't guarantee success for the Seahawks, but they put the team in position to remain a top contender.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter