What Seahawks Fans Loved in the First Episode of Hard Knocks

The first episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks was the first chance that many fans of the Seattle Seahawks got to really see their team. There were many storylines that fans and the national media didn’t know. The die-hard fans loved many aspects of a deep and dynamic set of people. Here are the fans and loved the most on the first episode of Hard Knocks.

Sam Darnold is Lovabe On and Off the Field

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) interacts with fans after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The episode started strong with the Seahawks receiving their Super Bowl rings being lowered from the rafters. This was a special moment for the players, coaches and personnel who worked to get this great moment. Many players were in amazement, and quarterback Sam Darnold had to be the goofy player first by dropping his ring from the box. Some fans laughed as Darnold is the goofy, lovable franchise quarterback that many fans come to love in a short amount of time.

On the field, Darnold is a determined and incredibly talented player. There was a reason why he was the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft in a quarterback-heavy class. Darnold was finding small holes to get his passes through and he shredded the Dark Side Defense throughout the field. There are plenty of reasons to believe he could take another step this season, as some fans suggest.​

Cooper Kupp Might Be One of the Most Beloved Players in the NFL

There was much love and appreciation for Cooper Kupp when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. In just one season, he is already a key part of our culture. He is instrumental as a pass-catcher, blocker, team leader and developer. He possesses the charisma, knowledge and experience to be an excellent coach as he is already doing with the team. He is one of the most respected players in the league, he was even invited to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s. This was even a shock for him.

Some Fans Not Open to the Cussing/Real World Aspect of Footbal​l

If there were one of the big critiques from fans, it would be the NSFW language that HBO allowed. One person in particular who was talked about was running backs coach Thomas Hammock, who said a lot of f-bombs in his running back position meeting.

This is the way some coaches and players speak and HBO allows free range for players and coaches to say what they want. There is a reason why the show is TV-MA and not on Nick Jr. There was much worse cussing from former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury during the in-season portion of Hard Knocks in 2022.

Jadarian Price is the Young Explosive Weapon

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs a drill during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going back to the running backs, the Seahawks know they had a tough task replacing Super Bowl LX Kenneth Walker III. There is no doubt, however, that the Seahawks would see quick things from rookie Jadarian Price. In the first practices, he was explosive and made several talented defenders miss. Several of the Seahawks defenders were shocked by how fast and explosive. That aggressiveness continued when he put on the pads as well.​

Derick Hall is going to be a Fan-Favorite

Derick Hall made a good impression on his entrance into Hard Knocks, driving in on his huge lifted truck. It was so massive that he had to jump out of the truck. Between his entrance, his dedicated aggressiveness, swagger and his short-shorts, he is going to be a continuous fan favorite moving forward. He just needs to avoid the bone-headed fights after the whistle.

JSN Might Not Be the Most Outspoken Star

JSN has a lot of enthusiasm, but he can also be pretty quiet. He didn’t speak much in the first episode, but the episode wasn’t focused on him either. He may speak more once he feels comfortable. He has been a quiet player for the most part, however. When the fights were breaking out in practice, he calmly stood on the sidelines during the events was undergoing.

Devon Witherspoon is all Business On the Field

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) runs onto the field during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the key guys that was focused on during the first episode was cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who isn't concerned with his contract extension. Many fans are happy to know that he is down to business on the field as he explains why one of the hardest positions on the team. He knows he will get the extension when the time is right.

Mike Macdonald and Nick Emmanwori’s Heart to Heart Conversation

One of the episode's only downsides is the injury to second-year safety/nickel Nick Emmanwori. Several fans hated seeing him down and were worried about being on a scooter to start training camp. Every coach says its next man up mentally, but fans appreciated head coach Mike Macdonald's honesty about missing Emmanwori. The two shared a moment together as they battled through adversity together.

Mike Macdonald was the Star of the Episode

Ultimately, the star of the first episode was Macdonald, as it not only highlighted his mindset and his coaching but also aspects of his personal life. The episode showed how he takes criticism and moves on, but that doesn't mean he forgets. Fans loved the determined, but open philosophy of his coaching for everyone, including himself, to get better.

One of the things that makes the Seahawks dangerous is that they are not just a few elite players, but every player is a part of an elite functional unit. Fans loved his intensity, mindset, but also his calmness when it comes to how he wants to get his message across.

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