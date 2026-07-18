Why the Khosla Family is Right Successor for Seahawks Ownership

The Seattle Seahawks are ushering in a new era in the franchise's ownership history with the Khosla family sale of the franchise soon becoming official.

The Khosla's have an agreement with the Paul G. Allen Estate on purchasing the franchise for a record-breaking $9.6 billion. NFL insider Steve Wyche explained what the interview process to become the new franchise owners was like and how involved key members of the franchise were.

“I know that they (Schneider and Macdonald) were part of the process in interviewing, so to speak, some of the ownership groups when they came through the Seahawks’ facility in the minicamp era of the summer,” Wyche said h/t Seattle Sports.

“So they were feeling out the ownership groups (and) the ownership groups were feeling out them.”

Khosla Family Getting Ready to Take Over Seahawks

Vinod Khosla, founder and partner of Khosla Ventures, arrives on the red carpet. | REUTERS

The Khoslas are set to succeed Lloyd Nordstrom (1976-87), Ken Behring (1988-96), Paul G. Allen (1997-2018) and the Paul G. Allen estate (2018-26) as the fourth owners in Seahawks history. It's not everyday something like this happens, making it a historic moment in the franchise's history.

Tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has a stake of ownership in the San Francisco 49ers, but he will relinquish that in order for his family to own the Seahawks. Vinod's wife, Neeru, will act as the controlling owner.

Since 2007, Neeru has been the executive director of the CK-12 Foundation in California. The organization is committed to "providing free access to content and technology tools that empower

students as well as teachers to enhance and experiment with different learning styles, resources, levels of competence, and circumstances."

With two decades of experience as an executive director, that should help Neeru fulfill her responsibilities as the controlling owner of the Seahawks. It also seems that she has a desire for community, which is always welcome from an NFL owner.

With the Seahawks coming off a Super Bowl title, there is a lot of energy and buzz around the franchise. They need the right successor in order to keep this momentum going. The process was long and arduous, but it appears Seattle is content with the Khosla family leading things moving forward.

The finalization of the sale is scheduled for Aug. 26.

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