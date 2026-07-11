49ers Limited Partner Agrees to Buy Seahawks for Record Amount

The Seattle Seahawks are in the process of being sold to San Francisco 49ers limited partner Vinod Khosla and his family, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Current Seahawks owner Jody Allen announced her intention to sell the franchise shortly after the team won Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots back in February. Khosla released a statement following the announcement of the sale.

"We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks. We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere," Vinod Khosla said on behalf of the Khosla family.

Vinod Khosla Purchases Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL sent the following memo to all 32 teams:

“Following a thorough sales process run by Allen & Co., the Estate of Paul Allen has reached agreement to sell the Seattle Seahawks to the Khosla family and several limited partners, subject to membership review and approval. Allen & Co. reported very robust interest in the Club throughout the process, with the Khosla group emerging as the Club’s preferred buyer among multiple qualified bidders. The Khosla family currently owns a limited partner interest in the San Francisco 49ers and would be required to divest that interest.

"The Khosla family includes Neeru Khosla, who would serve as the controlling owner, Vinod Khosla, and their son Neal Khosla. Neeru Khosal is an educator and entrepreneur. Vinod Khosla is a tech investor who co-founded Sun Microsystems and currently runs Khosla Ventures, which he founded. Neal Khosla is the CEO of Curai, an AI healthcare company. Neal would be expected to have a significant leadership role in the ownership group.

"Allen & Co. has kept us informed throughout the process, and the Commissioner and League staff have had discussions with the Khosla family and its representatives. We have also commenced both review of key transaction documents and customary due diligence on the prospective ownership group. As this work progresses, we will report to the Finance Committee, which will review the transaction in advance of the membership’s consideration.”

The $9.6 billion Khosla paid to buy the Seahawks shatters a record previously set by Josh Harris, who purchased the Washington Commanders franchise for $6.05 billion back in 2023.

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