Leonard Williams' Quote on New Deal is Exactly What Seahawks Fans Want to Hear

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams is working hard in training camp for the upcoming season, which could be his last with the team.

Williams will enter free agency at the end of the 2026 season if he does not agree to a new contract with the Seahawks. Williams' agent and the front office are negotiating a new deal but have yet to agree to terms. However, Williams isn't letting it affect him and his preparation for the season.

“I try not to think about it, honestly,” Williams told reporters about his contract. “I’ve always been that type of guy. I’ve had a lot of contracts at this point in my career, and I’ve always noticed players that really focus on their contract end up not playing well. They end up having their head in the wrong place.

“I’ve noticed that when I just focus on being where I’m at, focusing on my team and how I can get better individually, things always tend to work themselves out.”

Leonard Williams Focused on Seahawks, Not Contract

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winning the Super Bowl six months ago certainly helps Williams feel a little bit more comfortable about his contract negotiations. The Seahawks should be interested in a long-term extension with Williams, but there are some things to consider before signing the deal.

Williams is entering his age-32 season, and while he can still compete at a high level, it remains to be seen how long he will be able to play at an elite level among the elite defensive tackles in the league. Other defensive tackles, like Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans, received new contracts this offseason and reset the market.

Player Team Age Average Annual Value Guaranteed $ Leonard Williams Seattle Seahawks 32 $21.5 million $43.85 million Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles 25 $38 million $106 million Jeffery Simmons Tennessee Titans 29 $35.276 million $100 million

Williams shouldn't expect to make the same amount of money as Simmons because he is older and the team has more elite players to pay than the Titans do. However, given the fact that this could be the final major contract of his career, Williams should try to get as much money as he can.

The Seahawks also have to take into consideration the fact that it will be Byron Murphy II's turn to negotiate a new deal a year from now, and Seattle will likely want to invest in him longer than Williams given his age and potential. Murphy can have his fifth-year option exercised next year, making him a potential free agent at the end of the 2028 season.

The Seahawks might want to give Williams a strong two-year deal that will pay him handsomely until he is going into his age-35 season. Then, the Seahawks can transfer that big payday to Murphy once his new extension kicks in.

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