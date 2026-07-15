Leonard Williams vs. Jeffery Simmons: Who is the Better DT?

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams is viewed as one of the best at his position in the league.

However, Pro Football Sports Network believes only one defensive tackle ranks higher than Williams: Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans. Williams clocked in at No. 25 on PFSN's top 100 players list while Simmons inched a few spots higher at No. 19.

Comparing Leonard Williams and Jeffery Simmons

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Williams and Simmons are listed as defensive tackles. However, each of them plays like a defensive end and has a long list of pass rush skills in their repertoire. Williams' physicality and his ability to stuff the run makes the Seahawks defense incredibly tough to beat at the line of scrimmage.

As for Simmons, he has also been the heartbeat of his team's defense down in Nashville, but the front office has not been able to surround him with as much talent as Seattle has with Williams. Therefore, the Seahawks have enjoyed more success with Williams than the Titans have with Simmons.

Why Did Simmons Rank Ahead of Williams?

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons speaks after mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's hard to tell exactly why Simmons ranked higher than Williams on the list, but there could be a couple of factors that point to the verdict, none of which denounce the Seahawks defensive tackle or his abilities.

It's safe to say both Simmons and Williams had career years in 2025. Simmons recorded a career-high 11 sacks with 67 tackles and was on the All-Pro first team. Williams was on the All-Pro second team with seven sacks and 62 tackles. The numbers could point to why Simmons is ahead of Williams.

It could also be an age factor. Simmons is turning 29 years old later this month while Williams just celebrated his 32nd birthday. While Williams has been in the league four years more than Simmons, both of them are in the primes of their respective careers.

Simmons could be elite for a longer period of time, but there's no slowing Williams down. He is in a great spot coached by arguably the best defensive staff in the game that is always going to put him in a position to succeed. He also plays alongside Byron Murphy II, which means he doesn't have to carry a load as large as Simmons.

While Seahawks fans likely would have preferred Williams to be ranked higher than Simmons, they should be quite thrilled with having someone that holds a candle to the best defensive tackle in the league.

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