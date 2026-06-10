Price and Holani Standing Out in Seahawks’ Backfield

Another week of team practices has just begun for the Seattle Seahawks, and there is so much to take in. The possibility of a role expansion for nickel Nick Emmanwori and several key appearances indicate the Seahawks are making big strides. There was one aspect of mini-camp practices that might have slipped under the radar, and that is the split number one running system on offense. Not only is new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury going to continue the split reps between the top two running backs, but the two backs are standing out.

Price and Holani Have Big Shoes to Fill

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are going to be without running backs Kenneth Walker III, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from a torn ACL. Charbonnet is making great strides to return, but it might be October or later even when he returns. In the meantime, rookie Jadarian Price and third-year veteran George Holani are the standout running backs through the few weeks of mini-camps.

Both backs have looked the most athletic during position drills and have reportedly taken the most reps among the starting units. These are the two players in the unit that have the most expectations going into this season. Price has been categorized as a serious contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year, while Holani is tasked by the coaching staff and front office to step up. Holani isn’t as explosive a runner as Holani, but he is just as athletic, especially as a pass-catcher, and he is an efficient blocker. Even if Charbonnet’s return is delayed, the Seahawks’ offense could be dangerous under Price and Holani.

What This Means for the Other Running Backs

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs the ball during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks had a plan in case Walker was going to leave via Free Agency. They were serious about the idea of drafting a capable running back in the first round, but they still made plans just to be sure. The Seahawks signed former Green Bay Packers backup Emanuel Wilson to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with a chance to value $2.1 million. They also have fourth-year veteran Kenny McIntosh and second-year veteran Jacardia Wright.

Many thought Wilson would be the temporary starter until Charbonnet returns, based on his two games starting last year for the Packers. His role shown in OTAs and now mini-camp seems to indicate he will be a power back, something Charbonnet was this past season. Meanwhile, McIntosh, who missed all of last year due to an ACL tear, and Wright will be battling for a roster spot.

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