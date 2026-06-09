Kenneth Walker’s Return for Ring Ceremony Will Be Emotional

The Seattle Seahawks are going to focus on running it forward instead of running it back this upcoming season. Still, there will be moments where the Seahawks will celebrate their historic Super Bowl season at certain points of the 2026 season. The Seahawks will have their first game celebrations in a Super Bowl LX rematch in Week 1 versus the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks are rumored to have their Super Bowl rings ceremony on Thursday. Super Bowl LX MVP running back Kenneth Walker III, who is with the Kansas City Chiefs now, was interviewed by Mike Florio of PFT PM to talk about the upcoming season and the decision to leave Seattle. Walker also mentioned that he will be in attendance for the ring ceremony this week. This event will be an even more personal ode to their former Super Bowl MVP. The Seahawks are going to give Walker his flowers, but they are also giving some shade for his free agency decision.

Ring Ceremony is an Ode to Kenneth Walker III

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The franchise wants to honor its players who helped the team win a second Super Bowl in franchise history. That includes Super Bowl LX MVP in Walker despite leaving the Seahawks via Free Agency to join the Chiefs. It isn’t known if other recently departed players, including Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen, or Boye Mafe, will be in attendance. There are some reports of Walker’s disgruntled feelings over the front office and the way he split the first-team reps, but the Seahawks want Walker to have his moment​

Walker was one of the most consistent players for the Seahawks late in the regular season, going into the playoffs. The Seahawks likely wouldn’t have made the Super Bowl despite other players making an All-Pro impact. Walker said he would greet the players, but he would be all business. The Seahawks are looking to bury the hatchet with their former running back.

The Seahawks will have Some Personal Feelings Against Walker

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) looks on from the sideline during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While the Seahawks do want to make Walker feel good on his return to Seattle, there was some expression of shade. The Seahawks look to make it known that Seattle is the city where he became a Super Bowl champion. This is a move that some players and members of the organization will ensure that Walker chose wrong for thinking he is above the entire system.

The likelihood of a ring ceremony this week is possible after the Seahawks shared a promotional video of the team showing Hollywood actor and Seahawks fan Chris Pratt the Super Bowl ring. If not, there will be other points when the franchise will give Walker a special moment. The biggest example might be the Week 7 matchup when the Chiefs visit Seattle. Fans inside Lumen Field will appreciate Walker for the four years and the success he helped the Seahawks. They will, however, turn against the former Seahawk for leaving the team for more money and more opportunities for personal success.

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