Mike Macdonald Still Undervalued Despite Seahawks Super Bowl

There comes a point where it feels like points are made based on bias or through legacy picks. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport created a power ranking of the top ten head coaches in the league. Davenport has Seattle Seahawks’ head coach Mike Macdonald as No. 4 in those power rankings behind San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid, and Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay. Putting Macdonald at No. 4 in a list of the greatest head coaches currently in the league might be understandable. This list, however, is a power ranking list. Based on the results from last season, there should be little doubt that Macdonald should be No. 1.

A Complete Misunderstanding of What a Power Ranking is

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This completely goes against what a power ranking should be. These rankings are categorized by the overall success these head coaches have had in their careers. While many power rankings implicate some legacy and overall success, this completely abandons the success generated from last season and how it goes into the upcoming 2026 NFL Season.

Macdonald is behind two head coaches and divisional rivals in Shanahan and McVay despite beating them in the regular season and in the playoffs. Another coach he is behind is Reid, who accounted for a 6-8 record with a healthy quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and 6-11 after his injury. From an overall perspective, Reid and McVay have had better careers, but this isn’t about the past. Macdonald is coming off a Super Bowl title in his only second year as a head coach. While the other three coaches are offensive greats, Macdonald created one of the most tenacious defenses in the NFL since the 2011 Baltimore Ravens.

Macdonald Clearly Deserves the No. 1 Spot

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) talks with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

There are valid arguments for putting McVay at No. 1 on a power rankings list, despite the Seahawks besting the Rams twice. There isn’t a clear reason why Shanahan and Reid are above Macdonald, other than past success. Macdonald took a team that was projected by many to finish last in the NFC West and took them to a divisional title, historic wins, and their Super Bowl title in franchise history. He was able to accomplish it in only two seasons while switching offensive coordinators from Ryan Grubb to Klint Kubiak.



Macdonald took a roster composed of undervalued veterans and young players and turned them into hungry winners. He has also helped create one of the most talented and deepest rosters in the league. Where the 49ers, Chiefs, and Rams are filled with top-heavy elite talent, the Seahawks have great talent and depth at each position group. Macdonald’s ability to utilize and develop these position groups with the help of his coaching staff shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Finally, he has created a culture in two years where he is able to demand the most from his players, including turning some of them into multi-role dynamic players like Rashid Shaheed and Nick Emmanwori. Macdonald may have been a head coach for two seasons, but at 38 years old, his 24-10 overall record and ability to create a culture that dominated their way to a Super Bowl title should place him No. 1.

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