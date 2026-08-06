Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #9 Rashid Shaheed

The Seattle Seahawks had many goals this offseason to develop their Super Bowl championship-winning roster. One of them was installing wide receiver Rashid Shaheed as a prominent member of the Seahawks’ offense. The Seahawks traded for him during the NFL Trade Deadline from the New Orleans Saints to be an explosive and clutch playmaker.

The gamble paid off as Shaheed’s big plays on special teams and in the passing game helped give Seattle its second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Seahawks are hoping for more impact from him this upcoming season after a full offseason of development.

Why Shaheed Could Be Ranked Higher?

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaheed came into this season as, arguably, the Seahawks’ most explosive and fastest player. This makes him a dangerous playmaker as a receiver and return specialist. In the nine regular-season games played since being traded to Seattle, Shaheed returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown.

His punt return touchdown sparked the comeback for the Seahawks to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 in overtime at home in Week 16. Finally, he scored a touchdown in the opening kickoff versus the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round series.

The Seahawks hope he gets more production in the offense after not being in sync for most of the season. Shaheed and quarterback Sam Darnold worked out together in private sessions and multiple sessions during mini-camp and OTAs. This is to develop the chemistry between the two players to get in sync with the passing game.

The two players have continuously made huge plays during training camp, including a couple of 50-yard plays. This shows that the chemistry between the two is blossoming and that is dangerous, considering the reigning offensive player of the league, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is sharing the field.

Why Shaheed Could Be Ranked Lower?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaheed’s ranking going into the 2026 NFL Season is based more on projections. The team expects him to be comfortable enough with the offense, Darnold and new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury to be a reliable number two receiver. He caught 15 receptions for 188 yards and seven carries for 64 yards in the nine regular-season games in Seattle.

Shaheed has yet to account for an offensive touchdown for the Seahawks. This should change shortly into the season, but he has to be the one to feel secure with the offense. There are also times when he has difficulty shedding off blocks from the opposing defensive back at the line of scrimmage. Shaheed should be more efficient with the Seahawks’ offense this season, but he needs to reach his full potential after a big offseason.

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