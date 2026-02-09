'Brilliant' Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald True MVP of Super Bowl LV

The Seattle Seahawks came into Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots with a historic defense. The Dark Side Defense wanted to show they were at the same level as the Legion of Boom.

Seattle now has it’s second ever Super Bowl title franchise thanks to potentially the greatest defensive performance in NFL history with a 29-13 win.

There are many players to thank for the Seahawks’ defense being as elite as it is, but one key can be traced back to the mastermind that is second-year head coach Mike Macdonald. His defensive philosophy, strategic planning, and development make him the real MVP of Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks were on the verge of creating the first defensive shutout in Super Bowl history had it not been for one player. Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen’s slow recognition/poor coverage on the lone touchdown throw from quarterback Drake Maye ruined the chance.

Regardless, the Seahawks got their Super Bowl as they have tenacious chaos at the line of scrimmage, pressuring Maye and getting to the ballcarrier. It also helps to have two solid turnovers in different ways off Maye.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) runs to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The first was from a strip sack fumble from outside linebacker Derick Hall and recovered by defensive tackle Byron Murphy II. The second was an interception thrown by Maye deep down on the field on a cross-route where he failed to recognize the safety in Julian Love.

To add the cherry on top of a stellar night, cornerback Devon Witherspoon created a third turnover off a strip sack fumble and recovered by edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu for a 45-yard defensive touchdown.

Seattle finished the game with six sacks, eight tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and three turnovers.

Macdonald is going to be remembered as one of the most established defensive minds in his generation, and he is only 38 years old.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense play an outstanding Super Bowl performance. The Seahawks finished the regular season with the top-ranked scoring defense (17.2 points allowed per game), third in rushing yards allowed per game (91.9), and 10th in rushing yards allowed per game (193.9).

The Seahawks should be contending for many Super Bowls for several years to come thanks to this elite defense. The Dark Side Defense is the heart and soul of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl title, and Macdonald is the creator of the defense.

