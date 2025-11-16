What Mina Kimes said about the 'insane' Seahawks-Rams coaching matchup
More than anything else, the Seattle Seahawks fired Pete Carroll because he couldn't get past the rising young head coaches in the NFC West.
Carroll consistently lost to Kyle Shanahan's 49ers and Sean McVay's Rams, so the Seahawks went searching for their own young hotshot to match up with the two heavyweights residing in their division.
Year 1 for Mike Macdonald was about establishing his program - now Seattle has leveled up and appears ready to compete with serious contenders around the NFC, especially the Niners and Rams.
Some analysts think that today's matchup features the best offensive mind in the game (McVay) against the best defensive coach (Macdonald). Here's ESPN NFL analyst and Seahawks superfan Mina Kimes breaking down the sideline matchup with Ben Solak.
Mina Kimes on Mike Macdonald vs. Sean McVay
The Rams had won three straight in this series going into the 2024 finale when they rested Matt Stafford for the playoffs. The Seahawks still barely managed to beat LA with Jimmy Garoppolo starting in his place.
The biggest problem is still finding a way to contain Stafford, who is improbably throwing the ball as well as he ever has at 37 years old and in his 17th season in the NFL. Heading into Week 11, Stafford leads the league with 25 touchdown passes to go with just two interceptions.
One major key will be getting pressure on Stafford, which is easier said than done. The Rams are ranked sixth in ESPN's pass block win rate and Stafford has always excelled at quick releases.
For the Seahawks' part, they may need to do some tendency breakers, as the Rams rarely resort to base defenses - which Sam Darnold has been picking apart from heavy personnel all year. They will probably either have to run the ball well or test Darnold against tighter windows.
