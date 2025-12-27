Seahawks have already proven they can overcome this ‘fatal flaw’ for Super Bowl run

Earlier this week, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report put together an interesting piece when it came to the NFL’s postseason contenders.

“As we enter the penultimate weekend of the 2025 NFL regular season,” explained Gagnon, “17 teams remain realistically alive with odds of five percent or better to make the playoffs. When you’re in the dance, anything can happen. However, there are no flawless teams this NFL campaign. Here is each contending squad’s top vulnerability on the verge of the playoffs.”

When it comes to Mike Macdonald’s 12-3 Seattle Seahawks, the answer could not be more obvious. It’s all about ball security, which has been a season-long problem for quarterback Sam Darnold and the team in general.

“Seattle has 26 turnovers this year. Only one other team (Minnesota) has more than 22. It's even more concerning that seven of those have come in their two matchups with the potential playoff opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.” If you take it one step further, exactly half of Seattle’s miscues (13) have come in their combined five games vs. their NFC West rivals.

Of course, Darnold has served up 13 interceptions, and lost five of his eight fumbles. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has a lost fumble, as well as interception. The remaining six turnovers have been committed by six different players. All told, Macdonald’s club has given up the football in 12 of their 15 outings this season.

It’s pretty interesting to note that a year ago, with Geno Smith at the helm for 17 games, the Seahawks turned over the ball 24 times—15 of those interceptions from the well-traveled quarterback. Regardless, Macdonald’s club won 10 games. This season, the Seahawks have already surpassed that turnover total with two games to play. Of course, Seattle has already won two more games than they did in 2024 despite the increased number of mistakes.

Food for thought indeed.

