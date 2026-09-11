Nehemiah Pritchett Is the Next Breakout Defender for the Seattle Seahawks

When Nehemiah Pritchett took the field as (more or less) a starter for the Seattle Seahawks on defense, there was a lot of concern from the fanbase. Pritchett has played sparingly so far in his NFL career, and a lot of that play has been substandard, so how he would fare against New England’s new receiver room was an immediate question. One that he answered quickly.

Pritchett By The Numbers

I covered some of this ground in my Pro Football Focus article yesterday, but Pritchett’s numbers and advanced metrics were both strong on Wednesday. Six tackles, two of them for gains of three yards or less. Just one missed tackle. An interception (shoutout Rodney Thomas), and a pass breakup on third down. Five targets, three receptions for 25 yards.

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Brown did get hurt about halfway through the game, so a lot of the excitement around the new receivers departed, but regardless, it was a sterling performance. Many suspected that Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels might try to pick on him in coverage throughout the game, but it never happened. One fourteen-yard hit to A.J. Brown was all the real damage done.

A Developing Day Three Player

When the Seahawks drafted Pritchett in the fifth round back in 2024, I was really enthusiastic about the pick. I really liked his versatility and believed he could be a valuable NFL player. Across 242 snaps in his first two seasons, he didn’t particularly look like it, outside of some good reps in garbage time against Arizona last season.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But I never thought it made sense to discard him based on this. It shouldn’t be a surprise that a fifth round pick would take time to develop. Playing him in his rookie year in particular was always going to be an adventure. So when he stepped up Wednesday night, my reaction wasn’t shock, just satisfaction that the development invested into him might have paid off.

The Latest In A Line Of Developments

Josh Jobe was a bit player in Philadelphia for two seasons before being discarded and finding himself on Seattle’s practice squad. Now he’s a starting cornerback on an elite defense, making $8 million a year. Ty Okada was a UDFA from Montana State who hung around on the practice squad for a couple years before getting forced into duty, now he’s a starter as well.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) rushes for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even Drake Thomas was a random afterthought before suddenly becoming a starter and earning a second contract. This defense takes players no one else thought much of and gets great things out of them. Pritchett’s ascent into a quality, playable cornerback shouldn’t be a surprise. It’s the latest in a line of such projects by Mike Macdonald.

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