Seattle Seahawks Rookie Report: Jadarian Price Tumbles Down

The Seattle Seahawks encountered their first loss of the 2026 NFL Season as they lost on the road to the Washington Commanders. This was a game where the coaching staff had the team completely unprepared. The rookie class easily felt the lack of efficiency, as there were poor performances across the board. There has to be some worry about this rookie class after Week 3.

Feeling Great

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Beau Stephens (70) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one player to feel great about coming out of Week 3, it would be guard Beau Stephens. He continued to split reps at right guard along with Christian Haynes. Both guards had their tough moments, but the Seahawks saw great results from Stephens on the field.

One of the big screens to tight end AJ Barner was helped by Stephens’ solid blocking. He took 27 snaps on offense, which is about 40% compared to Haynes’ 60% snaps. Stephens wasn’t great, but he has given the coaching staff a lot to work with and develop.

Feeling Good

It isn’t often that a rookie is moved down on the rookie report. In the case of first-round pick and running back Jadarian Price, it feels like more of a demotion. Price had an awful game against the Commanders as not only was he not productive, but he put the Seahawks in harm’s way. He rushed for 15 yards on five carries, but his fumble in the second drive of the game caused him to get benched by the coaching staff for a good portion of the game.

For the second time this season, cornerback Julian Neal didn’t see any snaps on defense, but played a lot on special teams. Neal played 14 snaps on special teams, which is the most snaps he had in the previous two games. There was a chance that he could’ve played snaps with the second-team defense if the Seahawks took the preparations for the Commanders seriously.

Needs More Time

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jared Wayne (89) makes a reception for a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Avery Smith (36) defends during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Avery Smith didn’t play for the Seahawks after playing in the first two games. It is starting to be a question of why they made an urgent trade of a 2027 NFL Draft sixth-round pick for Smith right after training camp if they aren’t going to utilize him. Smith, however, remains on the active roster.

The Seahawks brought back undrafted rookie defensive tackle Uso Seumalo in a large roster transition that included moving guard Anthony Bradford to IR and safety Rodney Thomas II from the practice squad. This puts seven rookies on the practice squad, including four they drafted: wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson, cornerback Michael Dansby, defensive tackle Deven Eastern and cornerback Andre Fuller.

Out For the Season

Second-round pick and safety Bud Clark could’ve received early starting time with the Seahawks. His preseason injury (broken ankle) looks worse, especially since strong safety Julian Love (calf) missed the Commanders game. Free safety Ty Okada (hamstring) has yet to make his season debut for the Seahawks. Clark is the first of three significant injuries Seattle encountered at the safety position before or during this short season.

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