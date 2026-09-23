Anthony Bradford Injury Update: Seahawks Starting RG Out for Weeks

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Anthony Bradford is going to be out for at least four games after he was placed on injured reserve by the team.

Bradford was dealing with knee and hip injuries last week that held him out of the team's Week 2 win against the Arizona Cardinals. He was ruled out before the game, but now it looks like this injury is going to take some time to heal from. In a corresponding move, the team signed Rodney Thomas II from the practice squad to the active roster.

Anthony Bradford Injury Timeline

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bradford out, he will miss games against the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. The soonest he can return is Week 7, when the Seahawks host Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Bradford could miss more time, but the designation to return suggests that Seattle hopes he can make an appearance for the team before the season comes to an end. Bradford is a free agent at the end of the season, so the injury could not come at a worse time for his future career prospects.

The Seahawks have to tread lightly with Bradford's injury, as they view him as a valuable starter to the operation. The team doesn't have a surefire replacement for Bradford, so they want to make sure he heals fully so he can come back later in the season without any reservations.

Who Can Replace Anthony Bradford?

Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the team's Week 2 contest against the Cardinals, the Seahawks had Christian Haynes and Beau Stephens in the right guard role in place of Bradford. Haynes drew the start and played 43 of the team's offensive snaps, which was just over 61 percent. Stephens, a fifth-round pick out of Iowa, made his NFL debut and played the other 27 snaps, good for 39 percent.

It looks like the Seahawks have more trust in Haynes, as he got the start, but Stephens could be the player they want to invest in moving forward. Stephens did not play in the team's season opener against the New England Patriots, so the team might not have wanted to throw him right into the fire right away.

Over the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how this position battle heats up, as both Haynes and Stephens should be afforded opportunities to prove themselves at right guard.

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