NFL analyst: 'Fading' Sam Darnold renders Seahawks 'pretenders' in 2025
The NFC appears to be loaded with a lot of good teams. All told, nine of the 16 clubs sport winning records, led by a pair of 8-2 clubs in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams.
Earlier this week, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report played playoff contender or pretender when it came to 19 NFL teams. “Basically, if you’re 4-6 or better, you're in it.”
Obviously, that includes the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks, who are coming off a frustrating 21-19 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. When it comes to the forecast of Mike Macdonald’s team, Gagnon’s focus here is entirely on their current starting signal-caller.
In terms of making a case for Macdonald’s club to be a contender, he states that “Sam Darnold is having a superb season, and they’re awesome on the road (wins away from home will likely be necessary in January). In regards to the club being a pretender? “They’ve lost close games to the 49ers, Buccaneers and Rams,” added Gagnon. “What’s worse, Darnold has now turned the ball over nine times in the last four games to bring his season total to a tied-for-league-high 14.”
Gagnon’s verdict? “Pretender. It again appears Darnold is fading just when it matters most, and the Seahawks don’t have the talent to survive that in a tough division.”
The eight-year pro served up four picks against the Rams last Sunday, yet Macdonald’s team was still in position to win in the closing seconds. A week earlier, Darnold turned over the ball three times albeit in a 44-22 win over the Cardinals. It remains to be seen if the 2024 Pro Bowler with the Vikings is truly fading. And it’s safe to say that Seattle’s formidable defense will have a major say when it comes to this playoff thing as well.
