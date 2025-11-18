NFL coach predicts Sam Darnold will never totally shed bad panic plays
It was arguably the biggest game of the season to date. The Los Angeles Rams held off the Seattle Seahawks, 21-19, thanks in large part to a ball-hawking defensive unit. Coordinator Chris Shula’s unit picked off Seattle signal-caller Sam Darnold four times in the two-point victory.
NFL writer Mike Sando of The Athletic took a look at Darnold’s disappointing performance on Sunday. His own first takeaway regarding the eight-year pro is that “the panic gene is part of Darnold’s DNA until he proves otherwise.”
“Darnold took nine sacks against the Rams in the playoffs last season,” stated Sando. “Those were not all his fault, of course, but they fed the narrative surrounding his big-game readiness. Darnold took no sacks Sunday, but this was his third career game with exactly zero touchdown passes and four picks, more than anyone else since 2000 (there have been 56 such games total).”
This season, Darnold has thrown 17 TD passes and been picked off 10 times. It’s worth noting that this is the sixth time in eight NFL seasons that the 2018 first-round pick by the New York Jets has totaled dpuble-digit interceptions. In 93 regular-season games, the talented but erratic performer has turned over the ball exactly 100 times (78 interceptions, 22 lost fumbles).
“Sam is just going to have that in him for life,” stated a veteran coach (via Sando). “He will play great. He will play good. Then he is going to have those plays. The problem is, when you get established as a playoff team, everyone is scared to death that is going to happen.”
Sando explained that another coach took a look at each of Darnold’s four interceptions from Sunday. When it came to his final miscue, the coach referenced a pair of former Dallas Cowboys from the 1970s. The coach saw “just complete panic. No reason to throw this. We are jumping like Roger Staubach throwing to Golden Richards.”
Something that never gets old when it comes to this game is taking care of the football. It’s something that Darnold still hasn’t mastered during his eight-year career.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from showdown with the LA Rams
Injury to Seahawks’ star OL may prove more costly than loss to Rams
Sam Darnold feeds ugly big game narrative with multiple picks vs. LA
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ heartbreaking road loss to the Rams