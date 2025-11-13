Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out-performing one NFL team's entire wide receiver room
One of the main reasons the Seattle Seahawks are 8-2 entering Sunday's NFC West showdown at the Los Angeles Rams is the play of receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
After parting with top receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett last offseason, the 12s were uneasy about not only new quarterback Sam Darnold but also who his favorite targets would be. Veteran Cooper Kupp, rookie Tory Horton and emerging tight end AJ Barner have helped, but Smith-Njigba has been the main answer to the vital question.
MORE: As Sam Darnold soars for Seattle, Geno Smith & Russell Wilson slump toward irrelevance
The former Ohio State target is leading the NFL with 1,041 yards. He's No. 5 with 63 catches and Top 10 with five touchdowns. He catches the ball over the middle. He lines up out wide and in the slot. He runs precise routes. He gets behind defenses with his speed. And we can count his drops on one hand.
Who Will Cover Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Rams in Week 11?
Sunday at SoFi Stadium he'll likely be shadowed by Rams' cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, the Washington Commanders' first-round draft pick in 2023 who is finally iving up to expectations.
But one reason for Smith-Njigba to be considered a favorite for at least NFL Offensive Player of the Year is his consistent production. Just ask the Tennessee Titans.
MORE: Seahawks and their road winning streak are surprising underdogs in showdown at Rams
Smith-Njigba has more touchdowns (5-3) and only 11 fewer yards than the Titans' entire receiving corps of Elic Ayomanor, Calvin Ridley and Chimere Dike.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks climb to top of NFL power rankings after pounding Arizona
Seattle Seahawks studs, duds from dominant win over Arizona Cardinals
Steelers matched offer for Rashid Shaheed, but he preferred Seahawks