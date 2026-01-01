Breaking down playoff scenarios for the Seattle Seahawks going into Week 18

The journey that began back in August is rapidly coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. After three preseason games and 16 more in the regular season, there's only one game left on the schedule before the NFL playoffs begin.

As is appropriate, they will be facing their most bitter rivals for the climax of the 2025 campaign.

The stakes could literally not be any higher for the Seahawks as they prepare to take on the Santa Clara 49ers on Saturday evening. With a win, Seattle will secure not only the team's first NFC West championship since 2020, but the No. 1 seed in the NFC and with it a critical first-round bye.

If that happens, then the Seahawks will be sitting pretty the following weekend as they watch the six other seeds battle it out in the Wild Card round. They would then face the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round.

In most years, that would be a massive advantage for Seattle. However, this year there's very little space between the top seed and the seventh seed - not counting the NFC South winner.

Speaking of the weakst division in the conference, the Seahawks may end up facing whoever emerges out of that pile. If Seattle loses to the 49ers, then they'll be the fifth seed and will be going on the road to face either Carolina or Tampa in the first round.

Here are the full playoff scenarios courtesy of Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.

NFC playoff scenarios - Week 18

NFC and AFC playoff seeding scenarios entering Week 18, via @NFLPlus, including the wackiness in the NFC South, where the Panthers could win the division even if they lose to the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/FYfDQi6uPH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2025

Obviously, the Seahawks would rather have the first-round bye than facing the NFC South winner, even if that team is the least-deserving playoff seed in the bunch. Over the last 50 years, 52% of No. 1 seeds have gone on to eventually win the Super Bowl.

The most-embarrassing scenario for the league would entail the Carolina Panthers losing on Saturday to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, but still emergeing as the division champion if the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. That would put the Panthers in the tournament despite a losing record.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks drop hints for season finale with Week 18 roster moves

49ers’ biggest weakness may be what doctor ordered for Sam Darnold

CBS experts share projections for massive Seahawks-49ers matchup