NFL Free Agency: PFF Links Seahawks with Former Saints Day 2 Pick

There is one NFL game to be played this season. The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots clash on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium at Santa Clara in Super Bowl LX.

In a time where NFL mock drafts are a year-round exercise and speculation regarding the 2026 free-agent market is also debated months in advance, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus offered a list that shows which potential free agent each team should pursue this offseason.

For any number of reasons, his choice for Mike Macdonald’s club is New Orleans Saints’ four-year cornerback Alontae Taylor. “The Seahawks’ run to Super Bowl 60 (LX) may get even sweeter considering they own the fourth-most cap space going into free agency,” explained Locker. “While retaining pieces like Kenneth Walker III and (Rashid) Shaheed will likely be a goal, the team also has multiple options at cornerback on expiring deals.”

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to making a tackle against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The former University of Tennessee product comes off a solid campaign in which he finished second on Kellen Moore’s team in tackles (83) and passes defensed (11). Taylor picked off two passes and also recorded a pair of sacks. In four NFL seasons, he’s totaled four interceptions, seven QB traps, three forced fumbles, and an impressive 52 passes defensed in 64 games.

“Taylor looked his best in 2025 with a 67.7 PFF coverage grade and six pass breakups,” added Locker, “although he’s allowed at least a 98.5 passer rating when targeted in each of the last three years. What’s also encouraging is that Taylor owned the 10th-best coverage grade in zone (80.3) this season among qualified corners. The former second-round pick could compete for a chance to start next to Devon Witherspoon in Mike Macdonald’s zone-reliant system.”

Grade wise, Taylor coming off the best season of his four-year career (63.8) according to PFF—making a huge jump (45.0) from 2024. He could be an attractive target for general manager John Schneider, recently named the Executive of the Year in the NFL by the Pro Football Writers of America.

