The Seattle Seahawks are nearing the end of their best season in more than a decade after finishing a franchise-best 14-3 in the regular season and earning a NFC Championship berth, putting them one win away from the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014.

As a result, Seahawks general manager John Schneider was named the Pro Football Writers of America's Executive of the Year. It was the first such honor of his career.

Just four seasons ago in 2021, the Seahawks finished 7-10 — their worst record since 2011.

Schneider went to work, trading away former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to bring in draft capital and avoid the hefty salary on the books. The 2022 draft class ended up being one of the team's best ever, getting five players who are still starting on the current roster and another two who have been meaningful contributors.

The 2023 class was equally transformative, bringing in First Team All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Second Team All-Pro cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the first two picks, among other quality selections that are contributing in 2025.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

When Pete Carroll and the Seahawks parted ways ahead of the 2024 season after a 9-8 season, Schneider hired Mike Macdonald, who is also now a Coach of the year candidate.

And it didn't stop there. Through the 2024 and 2025 drafts, free agency and trades, Schneider has built possibly the most well-rounded roster in the NFL. Here's a look at all the pivotal moves he's had a hand in over the past four years.

2022

* denotes 2025 starter

Drafted LT Charles Cross (9th overall)*

Drafted DE Boye Mafe (40th overall)

Drafted RB Kenneth Walker III (41st overall)*

Drafted RT Abraham Lucas (72nd overall)*

Drafted S Coby Bryant (109th overall)*

Drafted CB Riq Woolen (153rd overall)*

2023

Drafted CB Devon Witherspoon (5th overall)*

Drafted WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20th overall)*

Drafted DE Derick Hall (37th overall)

Drafted RB Zach Charbonnet (52nd overall)

Drafted RG Anthony Bradford (108th overall)*

Signed LB Drake Thomas* (UDFA)

Signed S Ty Okada (UDFA)

Signed DT Jarran Reed

Signed S Julian Love*

2024

Drafted DT Byron Murphy II (16th overall)*

Drafted TE AJ Barner (121st overall)*

Signed CB Josh Jobe*

Signed C Jalen Sundell (UDFA)*

Traded for LB Ernest Jones IV*

2025

Drafted LG Grey Zabel (18th overall)*

Drafted CB/LB Nick Emmanwori (35th overall)*

Drafted WR Tory Horton

Signed WR Cooper Kupp*

Signed QB Sam Darnold*

Signed EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence*

Signed TE Eric Saubert

Traded for KR/WR Rashid Shaheed

More Seahawks on SI stories

Shocking stat destroys popular narrative about Sam Darnold

How Ken Walker can make millions in NFC Championship

Seahawks sound early alarm with concerning injury report