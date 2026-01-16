NFL Playoffs: Why Colin Cowherd is confident in Seahawks QB Sam Darnold against 49ers

There are no guarantees in the NFL. No matter how much a team might be favored going in, the game is just unpredictable enough for a wild outcome to be possible.

The Seattle Seahawks earned themselves the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye thanks to their conference-best 14-3 record this year. It would be a shame for all that good work to come crashing down because of a sloppy play or two - but you can't rule out that possibility.

Especially because the Seahawks led the league in turnovers this season, headed by Sam Darnold's 14 interceptions to go with six lost fumbles. If Darnold has another disastrous outing like he did in Week 11 against the Rams, Seattle might see another early playoff exit.

That being said, Darnold has bounced back from bad games multiple times this year - and the Seahawks have managed to go 5-1 when he was two or more turnovers.

Put it another way, you can trust Sam Darnold - and the Seahawks - whether he's taking care of the ball or not. Here's Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd sharing his predictions for Saturday's divisional round matchup, including why he has faith in Darnold.

Colin Cowherd on Seahawks, Sam Darnold

"All of the qualities I LIKE about him transcend the stuff you DON'T."@colincowherd tells @BrockHuard & @TheMikeSalk why he trusts #Seahawks QB Sam Darnold.



(ICYMI - full video 📺: https://t.co/lA87ag5vXh) pic.twitter.com/Vrey54H5SL — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) January 16, 2026

If there is a legitimate concern regarding Darnold going into this game. it's his relative lack of playoff experience - especially compared with Brock Purdy and the 49ers, who have been consistently going deep into the tournament the last six years.

Sam Darnold playoff experience

Darnold only has one playoff game under his belt, though. That came last year with the Minnesota Vikings, who visited the Rams in the Wild Card round.

As is the case with many quarterbacks, Darnold struggled in the first playoff action of his career. In the end, Darnold posted a putrid line of 25/40 for 245 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT and nine sacks - more than one of which was on Darnold and not his overmatched offensive line.

In football time that was an eternity ago, though. Darnold is one year older and wiser and is playing as part of one of the most-gifted teams to come along in the last 50 years.

The only other potential hiccup is Darnold's health. He was a late addition to Seattle's injury report this week with an oblique issue. Officially Darnold is listed as questionable but he is expected to play, as he told reporters yesterday it's an almost-zero chance he won't start.

While it's not the best news, it's also likely not a huge concern. The oblique injury is not on Darnold's throwing side, and it sounds like something he should be able to play through after taking a Toradol shot.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Mike Macdonald hits bullseye on managing Sam Darnold’s turnovers

Details on Sam Darnold oblique injury give Seahawks fans some relief

3 Seahawks players who need to step up with Sam Darnold not 100%