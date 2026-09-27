Nick Emmanwori Injury Update: Latest News On Seahawks Stud Defensive Back

It was about the last thing that the Seattle Seahawks needed with multiple injuries in the secondary already. Regardless, it looks like the team may be dealing with yet another one, to a player who is fresh off recovering from surgery. Per reports, Nick Emmanwori is questionable to return to the game against the Washington Commanders with a hamstring.

The Circumstances

Emmanwori is playing his first full game of the season, having missed much of the offseason and almost all of the first two games with an ankle injury that eventually required surgery. Today was advertised as his first real game since Super Bowl LX, but pending an update concerning this injury, it may have been cut short before even getting to halftime.

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Love and Ty Okada, the two starting safeties for the team, are already out as well, leaving the secondary in a very vulnerable state. The Commanders, with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, have already thrown for two touchdowns in the first half, taking advantage of some poor play on the back end. We’ll see if Nick retakes the field later today.

The Situation

With Emmanwori out of the game, the Seahawks will have to fall back on their cornerback depth the same way they did in the first two games of the year. The good news is they've gotten good play out of Nehemiah Pritchett so far this season, so if they have to lean on him more they know he's capable of handling business. The issue is what's already going on behind him at safety.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

AJ Finley, perhaps somewhat understandably, is struggling to this point, having made multiple shaky plays and has given up a touchdown to Treylon Burks. It is his first career start, but there's only so much a secondary can lose before problems start cropping up. The front line of the defense will have to turn it up significantly to overcome all of these losses.

Furthermore, the team is behind 14-7 going into halftime, and Washington is getting the ball to open the third quarter. The weather is also having an undeniable effect on the game. It's not a good sequence of circumstances for the team right now, and it's going to take something a little over the top to overcome it potentially. In the NFL, things are rarely easy.

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