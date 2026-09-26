Seahawks Week 3 Injury Report: Sam Darnold Returns, Two Key Defenders Out

The Seattle Seahawks got some good news on their Friday injury report with quarterback Sam Darnold being cleared for action against the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately, they also received some bad news with safety Julian Love being ruled out with a calf injury.

That's a tough blow for their secondary, since fellow safety Ty Okada is still out due to a hamstring injury. Okada has yet to make his debut this season. As for Love, he has been a standout with nine tackles and two interceptions. With Love and Okada out, the Seahawks will lean heavily on Nick Emmanwori, who made his debut in Week 2 after returning from an ankle injury, and Rodney Thomas.

At quarterback, Darnold will take over for the first time since the opening drive of the season. Darnold suffered what was thought to be a hip injury and the early signs were discouraging. After the game, Seattle got some good news as Darnold's injury was diagnosed as a glute injury and was considered week-to-week.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock throws in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With him sidelined, Drew Lock led the Seahawks to a win over the New England Patriots in Week 1. He then started against the Arizona Cardinals and threw three touchdowns in a 31-7 victory. Lock proved to be one of the top backups in the NFL, but Darnold was the one who guided this team to the Super Bowl last season.

That said, here's a look at the full injury report for Seattle as they prepare to take on the Commanders on the road in Week 3.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love makes an interception against New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

S Julian Love (calf)

S Ty Okada (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

NT Brandon Pili (concussion)

Washington Commanders Injury Report

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws during the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington is entering this one 0-2 and they will be without their star quarterback. Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders don't believe he will miss as much time as it initially seemed, which is why they kept him off the IR. Still, he is set to miss this game as is linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo. Here's a quick look at their current injury report.

OUT

G Samuel Cosmi (concussion)

S Nick Cross (illness)

QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow)

LB Frankie Luvu (groin)

TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring)

The two teams will square off this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT.

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