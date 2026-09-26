Seattle Seahawks Elevate Two Veterans for Week 3 vs. Commanders

Kickoff is coming soon as the Seattle Seahawks (3-0) take on the Washington Commanders (0-2) on the road in Week 3. The Seahawks come in with a big goal to win their 13th consecutive game. Seattle has been given good news about the health and availability of quarterback Sam Darnold. While Darnold is playing versus the Commanders, one of their key defensive starters will be out.

The Seahawks shared that star strong safety Julian Love will be out with a calf injury. Seattle will also have free safety Ty Okada out for the third consecutive game. The team has already named replacement starters, but they weren’t done making changes to the roster. On Saturday, the Seahawks elevated two veterans, safety Maxen Hook and running back Velus Jones, from the practice squad.

What Maxen Hook Brings to the Seahawks

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Maxen Hook (43) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks already decided to make AJ Finley the starting strong safety after the news of Love’s availability. Seattle, however, wasn’t done at the position. The team only had three safeties on the roster, but one of them was the starting nickel in Nick Emmanwori. This meant the team needed an actual third safety for depth. Hook will likely be a backup for both.

Between Hook and D’Anthony Bell, who remains on the practice squad, Hook is the more natural deep coverage safety and more reliable man coverage defender. Hook does have experience and knowledge with the team, although it is not experience on the field outside of preseason. Seattle continues to see injuries pile up with rookie Bud Clark, Okada and, now, Love. Hook will provide much-needed depth, but also much-needed support on special teams.

Why Was an Extra Running Back Added to the Roster

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (33) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are taking their process week-by-week, but some fans are getting concerned with another running back added to the roster. It isn’t ideal to see a veteran running back added to the roster with rookie running back Jadarian Price having a shoulder injury in the 31-7 Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Mike Macdonald insists that Price is a full-go in Week 3.

Jones’ biggest role will be at running back depth and being a special teams playmaker. With Finley and Rodney Thomas II starting at safety for the Seahawks, they’ll need some players to ease their workload and play multiple special teams positions. He has played special teams in the previous four seasons in the league. Seattle might utilize his ability to play as a pass-catcher from the backfield.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter